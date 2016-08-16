No Joke: Someone Created a Temporary Tattoo That's Also a Touch Screen

Pay very close attention to what you're about to read because this might as well be the future of beauty. The MIT Media Lab and Microsoft Research Lab have created temporary tattoos that double up as touch screens, and it's pretty fascinating what they can do. Now we realize that this sounds like something straight out of a sci-fi movie, but it's true, and it's putting your music festival temporary tattoo pack to shame.

In high tech lingo DuoSkin is apparently "a fabrication process that enables anyone to create customized functional devices that can be attached directly on their skin." Interesting...

Basically, your keyboard's days may be numbered. The researchers took inspiration for the designs from metallic jewelry-like temporary tattoos that we've all seen for the past three years of Coachella. And we have to admit, they have done a pretty awesome job. Gold leaf never looked so good.

RELATED: Behold: Beauty Tech That Will Change How You Do Makeup

DuoSkin:Functional, stylish on-skin user interfaces from MIT Media Lab on Vimeo.

"We believe that in the future, on-skin electronics will no longer be black-boxed and mystified; instead, they will converge towards the user friendliness, extensibility, and aesthetics of body decorations," reads a statement on DuoSkin's website.

As far as functionality goes, these pretty tattoos can do a lot. You can access and control your cell phone and save information *on* your skin.

Again, this isn't something that was made up in some show on SyFy. It's a real thing.

No word yet when and if they will be available to the public anytime soon, but we're extremely curious to see if they'll work IRL and what the skin-care pros of the world will say.