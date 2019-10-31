The Best Skincare Products for Dry Skin

A routine stacked with nourishing, hydrating products seems like the easy, obvious fix for anyone living with dry skin, right? Wrong. While moisturization is the number one concern for this skin type, it's only part of the equation. There's other struggles like dark spots, acne, and fine lines and wrinkles you might want to treat, too. And that's exactly what makes dry skin so tough to deal with.

"Whether it’s controlling acne or reversing aging — it’s just much more difficult when someone has dry facial skin," says Dr. Kenneth Howe, board-certified dermatologist at Wexler Dermatology in New York City. "That’s because the topical treatments we use to address these problems often dry out the skin further, or irritate the skin, resulting in inflammation."

Dry skin typically is more sensitive and prone to irritation because people with this skin type often have genetically inherited allergic tendencies like eczema and asthma. Dehydrated skin also has a weaker skin barrier, which is important for keeping moisture in and protecting skin from irritants.

Along with consulting with a dermatologist or doing a patch test before trying any topical acne or aging treatments, it's important to stick to skincare products with gentle formulas, and those made without ingredients known to be drying or harsh additives. "Alcohol is drying, so toners and astringents shouldn't be used," says Dr. Jeanine Downie, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Image Dermatology in Montclair, N.J. "Scents and perfumes are very drying as well."

Now that you know what shouldn't be in your skincare routine if you have dry skin, we asked the two dermatologists what types of products you should use. Keep reading for our guide on the best everyday skincare products for dry skin.

