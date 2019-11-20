The Best Skincare Products for Acne-Prone Skin

It doesn't matter if it's a single whitehead on your cheek or a cluster of cystic zits on your jawline, there's nothing fun about dealing with acne. When you first break out, it's almost second nature to layer on all of the lotions and creams you have in your medicine cabinet — and you may even think of sticking a pimple patch on that throbbing blemish.

However, over-medicating is exactly what you don't want to do when caring for acne-prone skin. "Many of my acne-prone patients believe that drying out their skin with harsh products is the key to stamping out acne," says Dr. Michelle Henry, a board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon in New York City. "One can have acne in addition to having sensitive or dry skin, so it is important to consider your skin type when developing an acne regimen."

Instead, Dr. Henry says to keep things in moderation, picking one or two products that are specifically formulated to fight acne. "The other products should be moisturizing (like a hydrating cream) to fortify their moisture barrier and allow them to tolerate their acne treatments," she explains.

With the help of Dr. Henry, we've broken down the best everyday products for acne-prone skin.

