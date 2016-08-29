Consider This Cream a Double Espresso for Your Face 

Some days call for a little extra boost.
There are some days when I need more than one cup of coffee to even be remotely functional. Even with my fair share of caffeine, it's still likely that I'll say "thank you" or "excuse me" to inanimate objects. And on the days when my brain needs CPR, chances are my face needs it, too. BIG TIME. When I am tired, it shows in my skin—blotchy, discolored, and drained—which is never the way I want to look. I may not get enough sleep, but the world doesn't need to know that. I have a dirty little secret though. The Zelens Z Matrix Energy & Moisture Treatment literally gives my face life. Read on to find out why I'm so addicted.
What It's Called:
Zelens Z Matrix Energy & Moisture Treatment
How Much It Will Set You Back:
Three dresses from the Reformation sale or ... $180; barneys.com
What Makes It Special:
Among the many insane ingredients in this treatment, there is pentapeptide, which mimics the activity of an enzyme, aconitase, that is critical in energy production in the power plants of your cells: mitochondria. So ingredients such as this one literally increase the energy production in your cells, thereby protecting them from oxidative damage. There's also a probiotic complex that stimulates your skin's immune system to help protect it against environmental stress. So, basically, this treatment is like a suit of armor, but the fresh, light kind.
Who’s It For?
Anyone who wants healthier, vibrant skin.
When to Use It:
Morning and night after a thorough cleanse, obvs.
What It Feels Like:
Really refreshing. It doesn't tingle, but you definitely feel it working—like all of a sudden your skin has been turned on, for lack of a better expression.
What It Smells Like:
Light and fresh.
What the Internet Is Saying:
'A wake up call for sluggish skin, this ultra-nourishing gel-cream delivers instant moisture to revive dull complexions. It contains thermal water from Abano Therme in the Italian Alps, rich in a cocktail of anti-inflammatory mineral salts. The perfect calming antidote to city stressed skin,' says @stylistmagazine @stylistbeautydesk of Z Matrix Energy and Moisture Infusion #ZelensInThePress #ThankYou @samantha_silver_
How does Dr @markolens revive his skin after travelling long haul? The secret is a double mask routine: 1. After cleansing skin, apply Transformer Mask on face and neck and leave for 15 minutes, then rinse and pat dry 2. Apply a thick layer of Z Matrix to face and neck and leave for 15 minutes 3. Massage the residual Z Matrix into the skin using gentle circular motions. 'This instantly wakes up the skin, leaving it moisturised, supple and visibly renewed,' says Dr Lens #ExpertTip #SkinTip
What the Expert Is Saying:
Dr. Marko Lens, creator of Zelens, has a tip for using this treatment to get best result possible. So obviously, I'm going to copy this tonight. "This revitalizing skin boost is excellent for skin that is stressed and thirsty. Apply it morning and evening, every day. But if your skin is super tired or stressed, you can use this product as a mask. Apply a thick layer of the product and leave on the skin for 10-15 minutes. Then, massage it into the skin after you've let it sit, and if you want, tissue off the residue," he tells us. This method is like a napping pod for you face. You may be exhausted, but your skin will look like it's been on holiday in the south of France.