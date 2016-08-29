Consider This Cream a Double Espresso for Your Face 

There are some days when I need more than one cup of coffee to even be remotely functional. Even with my fair share of caffeine, it's still likely that I'll say "thank you" or "excuse me" to inanimate objects. And on the days when my brain needs CPR, chances are my face needs it, too. BIG TIME. When I am tired, it shows in my skin—blotchy, discolored, and drained—which is never the way I want to look. I may not get enough sleep, but the world doesn't need to know that. I have a dirty little secret though. The Zelens Z Matrix Energy & Moisture Treatment literally gives my face life. Read on to find out why I'm so addicted.

What It's Called:

Zelens Z Matrix Energy & Moisture Treatment

How Much It Will Set You Back:

Three dresses from the Reformation sale or ... $180; barneys.com

What Makes It Special:

Among the many insane ingredients in this treatment, there is pentapeptide, which mimics the activity of an enzyme, aconitase, that is critical in energy production in the power plants of your cells: mitochondria. So ingredients such as this one literally increase the energy production in your cells, thereby protecting them from oxidative damage. There's also a probiotic complex that stimulates your skin's immune system to help protect it against environmental stress. So, basically, this treatment is like a suit of armor, but the fresh, light kind.

RELATED: Ashley Graham Debuted Another New 'Do at the 2016 VMAs

Who’s It For?

Anyone who wants healthier, vibrant skin.

When to Use It:

Morning and night after a thorough cleanse, obvs.

What It Feels Like:

Really refreshing. It doesn't tingle, but you definitely feel it working—like all of a sudden your skin has been turned on, for lack of a better expression.

What It Smells Like:

Light and fresh.

What the Internet Is Saying:

Skin need a shot of energy and intense dose of hydration? Slather on Z Matrix daily to invigorate dull, tired or stressed-out skin, or apply as a generous, 15 minute mask for an instant skin pick-me-up ✨ #GoodbyeDullSkin #SkinTip A photo posted by Zelens (@zelensskincare) on Aug 11, 2016 at 12:49pm PDT

RELATED: This Loofah Is Infused with the Sweetest Smelling Body Wash Ever

What the Expert Is Saying:

Dr. Marko Lens, creator of Zelens, has a tip for using this treatment to get best result possible. So obviously, I'm going to copy this tonight. "This revitalizing skin boost is excellent for skin that is stressed and thirsty. Apply it morning and evening, every day. But if your skin is super tired or stressed, you can use this product as a mask. Apply a thick layer of the product and leave on the skin for 10-15 minutes. Then, massage it into the skin after you've let it sit, and if you want, tissue off the residue," he tells us. This method is like a napping pod for you face. You may be exhausted, but your skin will look like it's been on holiday in the south of France.