These Treatment Pads Help Make Your Other Products Work Harder

I love myself an acid treatment pad. It's a step in my skin-care regimen that has made a visually noticeable difference in my skin—truly, if I were to stop, I would see a difference in my skin in a matter of days. That exfoliation factor makes such a difference in skin tone, texture, and even the appearance of lines. When I put it like that, I feel insane for even thinking that I would ever stop. That's neither here nor there, though, because what I really want to talk to you about is another magical product I have discovered by Dr. Marko Lens, from his stupendous range Zelens. For more on why I am straight up addicted, see below!

What It's Called:

Zelens PHA+ Bio-Peel Resurfacing Facial Pads

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A pair of J. Crew flats or... $95; barneys.com

What Makes It Special:

So these pads are infused with salicylic acid (bye acne, hi exfoliation), sodium lactate to hydrate and renew the outermost layer of your skin, and lactobionic acid to prevent skin damage by oxidative stress and free radicals. What's more, apparently because it is polyhydroxy, it apparently enables the products that are applied after them to be absorbed more easily—AKA better results from the other products you're slathering on that gorgeous face of yours.

Who’s It For?

Do you like your skin to look gorgeous and want to look as youthful and glowing as possible forever? Ya guessed it—it's for you!

When to Use It:

Morning and night following your cleansing routine. Wipe one pad over your entire face and take it down the neck and décolleté​. Flip it to the other side and do the same. If you want, you can rinse after five minutes, but I don't find that necessary.

What It Feels Like:

You may experience tingling depending on whether you are used to a chemical exfoliant or not.

What It Smells Like:

Light, if negligible fragrance.

What the Experts Have to Say:

According to Dr. Marko Lens himself, " These pads are unique because they contain 3 types of hydroxy acids: Alpha, beta and polyhydroxy. The big advantage is that this product is multifunctional and it does not irritate the skin. Also, unlike other pads these pads increase skin moisture as one of the ingredients binds the water from atmosphere. Even better is that they can be used by all skin types and are excellent for acne prone and Rosacea prone skin. Use them daily. Wipe the entire face and neck with one pad. Allow to dry and then apply your serum or moisturiser."