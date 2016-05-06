You May Not Want To Smear Diaper Rash Cream All Over Your Face After All

Earlier this week a video of beauty vlogger, Farah Dhukai, using baby diaper rash cream to cure and soothe her acne went viral. In her video Farah outlined the two ways she used it — as an overnight spot treatment or full face mask. Internet beauty fads are one thing, but when it comes to skincare you want to be more careful before you go experimenting. Commenters had mixed opinions (surprise it's the internet) about you know — smearing rash cream on your face. We spoke to an actual doctor, renowned New York city dermatologist, Dr. Leslie Gerstman who runs her own practice — to get an honest medical opinion about the fad.

Related: Ashley Tisdale Gets Rose-Colored Hair, We All Freak Out

"Obviously, you have to look through the list of ingredients. Different brands have different ingredients but the main ingredients are Zinc and Petroleum. Zinc is typically a good ingredient, it's anti-inflammatory and it's good for wound healing and that's essentially what a pimple is. There's a lot of inflammation and bacteria and it needs to be healed. However, the petroleum is a protective agent, which is why it's good for babies — it protects the skin. It's almost like having cellophane on the skin. The problem is that if you have skin that has acne you're completely closing the pores when you apply petroleum. That's why it's not a good idea. Basically you're taking oily, inflated and potentially infected skin and putting a barrier on it and potentially making it worse."

RELATED: This Face Mask Basically Requires a Selfie — and No, It's Not a Sheet Mask

So there you have it — zinc good for your acne, petroleum not so much. Unless you want to clog every pore on your face, we wouldn't recommend this. And while this is still an opinion on the internet, it's a medical opinion on the internet. Proceed with caution (and don't say we didn't warn you).