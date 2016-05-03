You’ll Never Guess the Next Big Trend in Korean Beauty

The latest it-ingredient in Korean skin care might strike you as better suited for a Superbowl party than your face. But make no mistake about it: The humble artichoke is a mighty force in the fight against aging. "Artichoke helps build collagen and improve moisture retention," says Sarah Lee, co-founder of the K-Beauty site Glow Recipe. "The rich supply of antioxidants and peptides in artichokes also improves skin texture and diminishes fine lines and wrinkles."

Korean brand Yuri Pibu is leading the charge with three products—Artichoke Power Toner ($36; glowrecipe.com), Artichoke Power Essence ($38; glowrecipe.com), and Artichoke Power Cream ($38; glowrecipe.com)—that put the ingredient center stage. For Lee, the essence in particular is a stand-out: "We first identified Artichoke Power Essence through Powder Room, one of the biggest beauty blogs in Korea. It got rave reviews by Korean beauty fanatics and bloggers. After sampling it myself, I was struck my how many compliments I got on my skin after just three days of use." Not bad for a veggie we'd relegated to chips 'n' dip.