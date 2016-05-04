You Have to See This Ooey Gooey Luxury Face Mask

Face masks have proven an ever-expanding, multifarious category in the skin-care world. There are sheet masks, overnight pack masks, rubber-molding masks, clay masks, charcoal masks, seaweed masks, gel masks, and more.

Casmara Cosmetics has added to the variety with their line of algae peel off masks that are downright strange looking. The brand has several masks to choose from, and each addresses its own skin concern. For example, there's a charcoal mask for detoxification, and a gold mask for rejuvenation, among others.

The range of masks.

Whatever type you choose, each mask kits come with a "balancing cream" that you apply before the mask, a packet with powder, a packet with gel, and a spatula for mixing. To use, you combine the gel and the powder, then apply the runny mixture to your face. In the pictures you see on Instagram, the mask is applied by being poured all over the face, creating a sort of "slimed" effect. As the mask sets, it transforms into a rubber-like consistency that it seems like you can peel off entirely.

This Detox Mask is perfect for a post extraction and Deep Cleansing Facial. Amazing picture by our lovely @mariat912_professionalbeauty @212beautyspa 😘 A photo posted by Casmara Miami, FL 🇺🇸 (@casmara_florida) on Apr 27, 2016 at 12:02pm PDT

Here's the Charcoal Detox Mask in action.

And the firming and toning mask, which looks very similar to yogurt with oatmeal in it, no?

Here's the mask after it's been peeled off.

Note that you can apply the mask more strategically if you don't want to keep your eyes and mouth closed for that long. The masks are sold on Amazon for about $15. We have yet to give them a try, so we can't speak for the benefits, but we do know they make an interesting pic, no?