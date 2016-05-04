You Have to See This Ooey Gooey Luxury Face Mask

Face masks have proven an ever-expanding, multifarious category in the skin-care world. There are sheet masks, overnight pack masks, rubber-molding masks, clay masks, charcoal masks, seaweed masks, gel masks, and more.
Casmara Cosmetics has added to the variety with their line of algae peel off masks that are downright strange looking. The brand has several masks to choose from, and each addresses its own skin concern. For example, there's a charcoal mask for detoxification, and a gold mask for rejuvenation, among others.
The range of masks.
Whatever type you choose, each mask kits come with a "balancing cream" that you apply before the mask, a packet with powder, a packet with gel, and a spatula for mixing. To use, you combine the gel and the powder, then apply the runny mixture to your face. In the pictures you see on Instagram, the mask is applied by being poured all over the face, creating a sort of "slimed" effect. As the mask sets, it transforms into a rubber-like consistency that it seems like you can peel off entirely.
Here's the Charcoal Detox Mask in action.
🇪🇸 Nuestras Algae Peel-Off Facial Mask llegan donde otras no llegan cubriendo ojos y labios ¡Perfectas para reafirmar, tonificar y calmar tu piel! 🇬🇧Our Algae Peel-Off Facial Mask it able to apply over the eyes and lips, reaching areas where other products fail...It's perfect to firming and toning the skin! 🇫🇷 Nos Algae Peel-Off Facial Mask ne sont pas comme les autres, ils peuvent couvrir les yeux et les lèvres. Parfait pour réaffirmer, tonifier et apaiser votre peau ! #skincare #facialmask #algaemask #AlgaePeelOff #casmaraddicts #beauty #beaute
And the firming and toning mask, which looks very similar to yogurt with oatmeal in it, no?
Casmara's Secret Formulations keeps the mask cold and active for 24h. Clients love to take them home for a second application! Take that!! 😊💆 @withorwithoutshoes loved it! Thank you! #Casmara #casmaramask #laboratory #originalpeeloffmask #mask #aloevera #flaxseed #linseeds #organic #natural #health #peeling #beauty #cosmetics #homecare #professional #spa #florida #usa #miami #mediterraneanss
Here's the mask after it's been peeled off.
Note that you can apply the mask more strategically if you don't want to keep your eyes and mouth closed for that long. The masks are sold on Amazon for about $15. We have yet to give them a try, so we can't speak for the benefits, but we do know they make an interesting pic, no?