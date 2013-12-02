You Can Do: Glowy Skin

1 of 8 Amanda Edwards/WireImage; Stuart Tyson

Why We Love It: Instant Radiance

It makes you look as if you just finished a 10-day master cleanse. Sure, you could choke down a dozen glasses of cayenne-spiked lemonade and wait for a miracle. But if a little bit of shimmer can boost your luminosity in the time it takes to juice one lemon, why suffer?