You Can Do: Glowy Skin

Amy Synnott
Dec 02, 2013 @ 5:15 am
Kerry Washington
Why We Love It: Instant Radiance
It makes you look as if you just finished a 10-day master cleanse. Sure, you could choke down a dozen glasses of cayenne-spiked lemonade and wait for a miracle. But if a little bit of shimmer can boost your luminosity in the time it takes to juice one lemon, why suffer?
Amanda Edwards/WireImage; Stuart Tyson
Jennifer Aniston
Why We Love It: Less is More
It allows you to wear less makeup. The better your skin looks, the less you need to hide behind a face full of cosmetics. A dab of gloss, a few strokes of mascara, and—boom—you're done.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images for PCA
Jessica Alba
Why We Love It: It's Multidimensional
Repeat after me: "I have good bone structure." By highlighting the angles of the face, a touch of well-placed shimmer adds dimension, enhancing a sense of symmetry and balance.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014
Giorgio Armani Fluid Sheer
Where to Apply: Planes of the Face
For a multidimensional glow, we suggest priming the angles of the face (cheekbones, bridge of the nose, forehead) with a sheer, dewy formula like Giorgio Armani Fluid Sheer ($59; giorgioarmanibeauty.com).
Stuart Tyson
Sisley Phyto-Ombre Glow eye shadow
Where to Apply: Inner Corners of the Eye
Use a tiny brush to apply a shimmery shadow like Sisley Phyto-Ombre Glow eye shadow in Silver ($52; sisley-paris.com) in a side-ways V shape. Blend well to avoid a frosty effect.
TIme Inc. Digital Studio
Beauty Addicts Glimmer Sheers
Where to Apply: Brow Bone
Makeup artists use Vaseline, but in real life that can get messy. Instead, dab a clear gel like Beauty Addicts Glimmer Sheers in Seduce ($28; beautyaddicts.com) onto the bone right under the outer corner of the brow with your fingertip.
Stuart Tyson
Nars the Multiple in Copacabana
Where to Apply: Cheekbones
This thick, creamy stick (Nars the Multiple, $39; narscosmetics.com) packs a glimmery punch, so wield it carefully. Warm a bit between your fingers, then press it gently onto the tops of cheekbones. .
Time Inc. Digital Studio (2)
Yves Saint Laurent Golden Gloss
Where to Apply: Cupid's Bow
That's the top of your upper lip, the part that dips down like a sweetheart neckline. It needs a bit of love too. And don't forget to add some shine to the center of the bottom lip for a pillowy, Scarlett Johansson-like pout. Try Yves Saint Laurent Golden Gloss in Golden Peony ($30; yslbeautyus.com).
Stuart Tyson
