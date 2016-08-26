A New Survey Predicts the Top Wrinkle-Prone Cities of the Future 

If you're a skin-care enthusiast, chances are you're doing all you can now to fend off signs of aging. And while the just the right cocktail of products can work wonders to preserve your youthfulness, there's no disputing that the environment in which we live plays a huge factor in how we age. In fact, the 3rd Annual Wrinkle Ranking by RoC Skincare and Sperling's Best Places was just released, giving us a little insight into cities most wrinkle-prone in the year 2040.

RELATED: These Eye Creams Actually Help You Look Like You Get Sleep

You're probably thinking, but that's 24 years away! But the effects of your city's air quality and pollution are working away at your skin right now.

Clocking in at the top spot is Philadelphia, PA, followed by Denver-Aurora, CO, Seatlle-Bellevue-Everett, WA, Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL, and Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI. This is a little surprising since, as an Angeleno who is constantly stuck in traffic, I would expect my smog-plagued city of Los Angeles to snag a top spot. But it's Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ, Washington, DC-Arlington-Alexandria, VA, New York, NY, Warren, MI, and Edison, NJ that fill it out the top 10, respectively.

So what makes these cities more wrinkle prone? According to the study, it's not just congested commuting and low air quality that factors into the equation.

RELATED: Lancome Just Made It Even Easier to Score Custom Foundation

"Smoking rates are predicted to approach zero in 35 of the 50 cities ranked, which will decrease overall rates of premature fine lines and wrinkles," says a release surrounding the study's findings. "However, Nashville, St. Louis and Kansas City are expected to retain smoking rates significantly higher than the rest of the country—leaving residents of these cities more at risk."

No matter where you live in the country, chat with your derm about using skin care with pollutant-fighting ingredients to get ahead on the anti-aging fight, and obviously don't forget that daily sun protection.