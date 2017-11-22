These 7 Glow-Enhancing Serums are Sunshine in a Bottle

Erin Lukas
Erin Lukas

Once Daylight Saving Time hits and it gets dark out earlier, chances are your skin starts to look sad in along with your overall disposition. Since hiring a professional lighting team to follow you around until the first day of spring probably isn’t a feasible option, swapping in a brightening serum is a more realistic route. Small but mighty, these skincare saviors are potent and act fast so your complexion will look illuminated by the time the sun goes down.

The following seven serums do what they do best: Revive skin with that lit-from-within-glow we’re all after during dull winter days.

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Rapid Flash Brightening Serum

Your mom may have always had orange juice on the breakfast table growing up so that you got enough vitamin C, but it turns out she was onto something. This serum’s advanced vitamin C quickly brightens and illuminates skin while simultaneously working to improve the appearance of dark spots and discoloration. 

Shiseido Bio-Performance Glow Revival Serum

Super bio hyaluronic acid, western hawthorn extract, and rice bran protein are the powerhouse ingredients in Shiseido’s glow-enhancing treatment.

Kiehl's Daily Reviving Concentrate 

The cure for the winter skin blues: This sunny vial packed with ginger root, sunflower and tamanu oils.

Stila One Step Correct Skin Tone Correcting And Brightening Serum

Is there anything this serum can’t do? Massage it on to color correct, brighten, and moisturize skin. Since you’ll be saving time on your morning skincare routine, you’ll be able to hit snooze once—or twice.

Origins Three Part Harmony Oil-Infused Serum For Renewal, Repair & Radiance

Part oil, part serum this moisturizing hybrid product delivers immediate results by giving your complexion its glow back, while also looking out for your skin in the long-term. Tazetta lily bulbs and myrtle help boost skin’s natural collagen production, which will minimize visible signs of aging.

Glossier Super Glow Serum 

Thanks to Glossier's serum, no one will know you're guilty of staying up way past midnight browsing Instagram in bed since its blend of vitamin C and magnesium PCA instantly brightens sallow complexions and minimizes dark spots. Even better: The formula is the quickest absorbing serum we've ever used, which makes it ideal for wearing under makeup. 

Clé de Peau Beauté Brightening Serum

Not only will this luxe serum make you feel extra fancy, it instantly illuminates complexions while preventing future discoloration by correcting protein in the skin’s outermost layer.

