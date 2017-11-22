These 7 Glow-Enhancing Serums are Sunshine in a Bottle

Once Daylight Saving Time hits and it gets dark out earlier, chances are your skin starts to look sad in along with your overall disposition. Since hiring a professional lighting team to follow you around until the first day of spring probably isn’t a feasible option, swapping in a brightening serum is a more realistic route. Small but mighty, these skincare saviors are potent and act fast so your complexion will look illuminated by the time the sun goes down.

The following seven serums do what they do best: Revive skin with that lit-from-within-glow we’re all after during dull winter days.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 5 Ridiculously Expensive Skincare Products