Your Favorite White Wine Can Raise Your Risk of Developing Rosacea

A glass of wine and watching Netflix on your couch is pure bliss after a long day. But, drinking vino as part of your nightly wind-down ritual might actually have the opposite effect on your skin—especially if it’s one of the white variety.

White it’s common knowledge that red wine can trigger rosacea flare-ups, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, drinking white wine can increase the risk of developing the skin condition. The new info comes from data collected during a survey of over 82,000 nurses across the U.S., and found that women who drank one to three glasses of white wine a month had a 14-percent increase in risk, while women who drank five or more glasses a month increased their risk by 49-percent.

The study also looked at red wine and liquor consumption as factors and found that liquor consumers saw an 8 to 28-percent increase, while red wine was proven not to be a significant influence on developing rosacea at all.

“There’s an undeniable correlation between alcohol and rosacea,” says New York-based dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman. “Alcohol causes a widening of the blood vessels which could contribute to the redness and flushing if you have the condition and/or magnify the effects. The dermatologist notes that she finds it interesting that the study found no relation between red wine and developing the disease. “This can be possible because red wine contains flavonoids, which are anti-inflammatory,” she explains. “However, red wine contains histamines and resveratrol which while the latter is an antioxidant, it can contribute to flushing.”

If you experience an episode after a glass or two of wine, Dr. Engelman recommends calming the redness with Rhofade, a new topical treatment. In addition, she also suggests using a tinted moisturizer with SPF to conceal the flare-up and reduce irritation from sun exposure, along with patting makeup on instead of rubbing because the friction can increase redness.

The silver lining? Rosé wasn’t mentioned anywhere in the study.