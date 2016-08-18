Purifying Mud Soap Is Where It's At

A soapless soap that's made from mud may sound like something out of a fairytale, or at the very least some state-of-the-art spa and wellness destination, but we can assure you that Ahava's Purifying Mud Soap ($10, nordstrom.com) is the real deal. Not only that, but it's good. It's intended to be used on your face as a cleanser, and contains gentle, purifying mud and minerals from the Dead Sea, which help to combat acne, nix excess oil, and wash away dirt, grime, and makeup.

RELATED: The Best Day Time Moisturizers

Courtesy

As a personal aside, I can tell you that I often associate bars of soap with being harsh or stripping my skin, and so I was a little nervous about using this product in place of my cream cleanser. I quickly found out that this soapless soap didn't leave my skin feeling tight or tender, as I anticipated, but instead made my skin feel soft, hydrated, and clean.

Also, I wasn't sure how it'd stack up against my layers of makeup, but it really does wash it all away. Finally, I like that the soap restores your natural pH balance. That helps reduce oil production and, as a result, breakouts.

So there you have it—playing in the mud is actually a positive for your skin!