5 Ways to Celebrate International Mud Day

It's officially International Mud Day, and believe it or not, there are ways you can celebrate that don't involve rolling around in a mud pit or slinging mud in a good, old-fashioned mud fight. Not that those ideas don't sound fun... It is about connecting with nature, after all.

Today, though, we're celebrating the MIMI way with mud-laden skin-care products. So if you're looking to get dirty on mud day, consider one of the following products to help you reach your muddy goals.

1. Sephora's Mud Mask Purifying & Mattefying contains zinc and copper mud that cleanses the skin and evens out skin tone. It's a thick, gray mud, and it feels amazing on your skin.

2. Ahava, known for their products that incorporate ingredients from the dead sea, has a Natural Dead Sea Body Mud that you can spread all over your body to purify and exfoliate. Pretty cool, right?

3. Talk about a major selfie moment. Irish Moor Mud Mask by Peter Thomas Roth is a treat for your skin and your IG followers. #Trust.

4. Got a case of stinky, dry feet? Lush's Volcano Foot Mask utilizes kaolin clay and pumice to suck up foul smells and soften your feet. It feels thick going on, but is surprisingly refreshing.

5. If you can't make it to Alaska any time soon, you can at least bring a little bit of it to you with Alaska Glacial Mud's Purifying Mineral Mud Mask. They also sell sampler packs if you want to try more of their stuff without committing your wallet.

Happy mud day!