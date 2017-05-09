Sunscreens That Will Actually Protect You While You're in the Water

Victoria Moorhouse
May 09, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

Would you rather be inside the pool then lay by the pool? Your SPF needs are going to change big time. Specifically, you’re going to need a water-resistant formula that won’t wash away immediately after your cannon ball. Luckily, there are a ton of products out there that can withstand H2O and keep you safe from UVA/UVB rays for an impressive amount of time. So while reapplying is always essential, at least you won’t have to towel off every 10 minutes to do so. Here’s a few to stock your beach bag with right now.

Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Lotion SPF 50

Neutrogena's Dry Touch sunscreens specialize in not feeling greasy or uncomfortable while still blocking harmful rays from damaging your skin. But the brand's newest addition, available in SPF 30 and 50, is made with 100-percent zinc and is ideal for sensitive skin, even getting the coveted label from the National Eczema Association.

Supergoop! Super Power Sunscreen Mousse Broad Spectrum SPF 50

Not into a spray or a lotion? Try a mousse. With a similar airy texture to the product you put through your hair, this fast-absorbing product holds an SPF 50 and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. That's a lot of time to splash around.

Pacifica Coconut Probiotic Mineral Sunscreen Spray

Pacifica is getting even more serious about skincare this summer. This month, the brand will be releasing its very first sun care line, complete with this 80-minute water-resistant spray-on sunscreen, said to give your skin a glossy finish.

PCA SKIN Active Broad Spectrum SPF 45

This Skin Cancer Foundation-approved lightweight SPF 45 uses a combination of physical and chemical sun blockers to protect your skin from burns and has a 80-minute water-resistant promise. 

Banana Boat Dry Balance Spray SPF 50

Another solid option for those who can't stand the greasy feel? Banana Boat's Dry Balance spray-on SPF applies with a matte finish, and according to the brand, it stays on for up to 80 minutes in the sun, pool water, ocean water, wind, sweat, sand, and in 100 degree heat.

CeraVe Body Lotion Sunscreen SPF 30

This little bottle is loaded with skin benefits to take to the beach. Not only is it oil-free, but it won't leave a major white cast on your skin and can withstand the waves for up to 40 minutes.

ZO Skin Health Oclipse Sun Spray SPF 50

This UVA/UVB-blocking spray-on SPF is made with an antioxidant complex to further protect your skin from free radicals. The water time? 80 minutes! 

