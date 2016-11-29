Yep. A Vlogger Is Using Wasabi to Plump Her Lips

Should you try to handle the heat?
If a fuller pout is on your holiday wish list, your ears probably perked up at the latest beauty hack to go viral. Vlogger Farah Dhukai is getting a lot of attention for the trick she swears by—using wasabi to plump up her lips.The Toronto-based beauty enthusiast suggests taking the very same green paste that comes with your sushi and applying it to your lips for no more than a minute, then wipe it away with a damp cloth. Dhukai then instructs viewers to moisturize immediately.
🐝NATURAL LIP FILLERS - get SOFT, PLUMP, FULL, lips without needles or sucking on cups or objects 😳🙄As you may have noticed, I have VERY wrinkly lips and its cold AF in Toronto so now theyre super dry too. Wrinkly + Dry = worst combination ever!! SOOO.. THIS one trick is a great way to get plump lips that look like youve had fillers - theyll be extremely soft, wrinkles will be filled in, theyll have a natural pink color, and theyll be so plump ppl will think youve had them done🙃 all you need is: ✅WASABI! - $4 for a tube at the grocery store or you can keep the leftovers from sushi dates 🍣 😛take a tiny amount and rub it all over your lips ⏰leave on for NO MORE THAN 1 minute wipe off with a damp cloth or baby wipe 💦moisturize IMMEDIATELY! I used my @farsalicare Rose Gold Elixir ✨- you can use whatever you prefer to moisturize your lips, the key is to make sure to moisturize! there you have ittttttt .. pillow soft lips! you can apply a lip color on top if youd like but i personally like how it looks with a plump natural pink color the plumpiness lasts a whole day for me - but everyone is different so results will vary from person to person. The wasabi does sting but it's less than your traditional lip plumper and the effects last longer 😗 👯don't forget to share this video with a friend who wants a lil plump job and help a sis outtttt and like this video 👍🏾
"The wasabi does sting but it's less than your traditional lip plumper and the effects last longer," she writes.
Considering we use the stuff super sparingly on our California Roll, we're more than a little scared to apply wasabi directly to our lips. According to dermatologist S. Manjula Jegasothy, CEO and Founder of Miami Skin Institute, we have a right to be concerned.
"The horseradish element of wasabi can be extremely irritating when applied to lips or any skin for any period of time, even for a few seconds," says Dr. Jegasothy. "While this irritation is what causes temporary lip swelling, it can go on to cause profound swelling, and even more severe, anaphylaxis (breathing difficulties from throat swelling). The lips lack as much of a protective barrier than other skin and are even more susceptible to allergies and irritations."
While you might want to duck and dodge both the needles and cost associated with actual lip fillers, Dr. Jegasothy suggests an FDA-approved method from a board-certified aesthetic dermatologist is the safest way to get that full pout you desire.