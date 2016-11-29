Yep. A Vlogger Is Using Wasabi to Plump Her Lips

If a fuller pout is on your holiday wish list, your ears probably perked up at the latest beauty hack to go viral. Vlogger Farah Dhukai is getting a lot of attention for the trick she swears by—using wasabi to plump up her lips.

The Toronto-based beauty enthusiast suggests taking the very same green paste that comes with your sushi and applying it to your lips for no more than a minute, then wipe it away with a damp cloth. Dhukai then instructs viewers to moisturize immediately.

"The wasabi does sting but it's less than your traditional lip plumper and the effects last longer," she writes.

Considering we use the stuff super sparingly on our California Roll, we're more than a little scared to apply wasabi directly to our lips. According to dermatologist S. Manjula Jegasothy, CEO and Founder of Miami Skin Institute, we have a right to be concerned.

"The horseradish element of wasabi can be extremely irritating when applied to lips or any skin for any period of time, even for a few seconds," says Dr. Jegasothy. "While this irritation is what causes temporary lip swelling, it can go on to cause profound swelling, and even more severe, anaphylaxis (breathing difficulties from throat swelling). The lips lack as much of a protective barrier than other skin and are even more susceptible to allergies and irritations."

While you might want to duck and dodge both the needles and cost associated with actual lip fillers, Dr. Jegasothy suggests an FDA-approved method from a board-certified aesthetic dermatologist is the safest way to get that full pout you desire.