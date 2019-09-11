Walmart's Secret K-Beauty Store Is Full of Skincare Gems for Under $20

Image zoom sonandparkofficial/Instagram

Nowadays, a lot of the popular skincare guidance you hear comes straight out of Seoul, South Korea. Korean beauty is hugely influential on the American beauty landscape and opinions on best practices. Essences and beauty waters would probably be completely unfamiliar to us if it weren’t for Korean and Japanese trend setting. From encouraging double-digit routines to calling for downsizing — or skip-care — a short time later, the K-beauty industry could say “jump” and we’d be like “how high to get rid of my wrinkles?”

With an influx of cosmetics ideas, the incorporation of K-beauty into our drugstores and beauty retailers has also brought with it a reminder that high-quality products do not need to have high-end price tags. In fact, if you really want to get in the weeds of inexpensive K-beauty, Walmart has an online hub specifically for these types of products that you definitely need to know about.

The retailer’s online K-beauty store stocks hundreds of products from well-known brands like TonyMoly and Innisfree to under-the-radar discoveries. With a variety of technologies and ingredients, Walmart’s secret shop showcases the full range of creativity involved in skincare practices. Based on your skin concern, there’s a K-beauty solution for you: circle patches for acne, toner for a more balanced complexion, and cooling eye masks are just some of the products you have to look forward to in Walmart’s online store. Shop below for some of our top K-beauty picks, and check out the full selection here.

Son & Park Beauty Water

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $20 (Originally $30); walmart.com

Purederm Cucumber Eye Pads, 24 count

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $6; walmart.com

COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch, 24 count

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $5; walmart.com

Klairs Supple Preparation Unscented Toner

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $20 (Originally $22); walmart.com

TonyMoly I’m Real Red Wine Face Mask Sheet - Pore Care

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $7; walmart.com