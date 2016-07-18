This Serum Is Legit a Popsicle for Your Face 

If you don't live on the eastern seaboard, then you should know that everyone who does is currently melting. We are fried eggs on pavement at the moment because it's July. It's the kind of heat that is so unforgiving because it's hard to even breathe. So the little refreshment we can get, we take. For me? That has been ice... and icing my face with a serum. Seriously! I happen to be the proud owner of a facial serum that possesses all of the amazing benefits you could want from a serum, plus the added benefit that you store it in your freezer. It's like a magical push pop for your face. Read on to find out why Votre Vu Les Sorbets is going to save your life on the hottest of days.

What It's Called:

Les Sorbet Frozen Sérum

How Much It Will Set You Back:

Your monthly unlimited metro card or... $120.00; votrevu.com

What Makes It Special:

This frozen pop-up stick is blended with a bunch of anti-aging superstars, including marine elastin and collagen, 15 muscle-relaxing vegetable peptides, and hydrolyzed collagen. It protects skin from free radicals while contracting fine facial muscles, as well as boosting circulation while working to tighten, tone, revitalize, and stimulate the complexion. Multitasking at its finest.

Who’s It For?

Want a resilient, glowing complexion? That'll be you, then.

When to Use It:

It has 24/7 benefits. Use every morning to reduce puffiness, dark circles, and rev up your circulation. Slather on richly every night to reap the benefits of this rich formula to heal, repair, and regenerate. Rub it on your face to make the misery of the heat go away. Whatever suits your fancy.

What It Feels Like:

Ahhh-mazing! Super luxurious and refreshing.

What It Smells Like:

Clean.

What the Experts Are Saying on What Makes It Special:

"Besides the delicious non-toxic and effective ingredients, the fact that Les Sorbets are kept in freezer and the cooling effect shocks the skin to detox and depuff immediately. I love to use it first thing after shower, especially around my eyes to really firm up and decongest my eye area from all the toxins/salts I've had the night before," says ​Celebrity Makeup Artist, Matin.