This Oil Contains Cleopatra's Beauty Secret 

You know a beauty product is the real deal when the beauty editors who sit around me actively bicker over who gets to keep it. That's legit what happened when I came back to the office one day toting the Volition Beauty Moringa Silk Body Spray. We all took turns spritzing the oil all over our limbs and marveled over the fact that it absorbed almost instantly and left our limbs glowing, not greasy. Read on for more on why this product makes beauty editors squeal with happiness.

What It's Called:

Volition Beauty Moringa Silk Body Spray

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A cute off-the-shoulder top from Reformation....or $45.00; volitionbeauty.com.

What Makes It Special:

Moringa oil has a rich history as a cosmetic ingredient. Ancient Egyptians apparently used it to protect their skin from the dry desert heat, and ancient Egyptian pharaohs were reportedly even buried with it for a beautiful after-life. Its long, rich, idyllic history of use as a cosmetic comes from its high oleic content and ability to provide incredible skin benefits, including prolonged hydration, improved overall skin texture, and super quick absorption.

RELATED: So THIS Is How Your Are Supposed to Read a Nutrition Label

Who’s It For?

All Skin Types! Anyone who wants silky smooth, supple, and hydrated skin. This oil brings the skin nutrients and moisture with zero greasiness.

When to Use It:

Apply Moringa Silk Body Spray immediately after the shower. It absorbs fast gives your skin a glow that's divine.

What It Feels Like:

Literally as light as silk. It absorbs in seconds and leaves the skin soft without any feeling of stickiness!

What It Smells Like:

It has a mild note of grasses when you first put it on, but it dissipates when absorbed into the skin.

What the Experts Are Saying:

"Moringa Silk Body Spray highlights incredible Moringa oil for its time-proven skin-hydrating properties, but our formula is not simplistic. It is a blend of other botanical oils to nourish skin all day without leaving a greasy residue. Who knew something so old and ancient as this could also be so modern, efficacious, and luxurious? If its good enough for Cleopatra, it's good enough for me,” says Brandy Hoffman, Co-Founder of Volition.