Violet Grey's Cassandra Grey Shares Her Best Summer Skin-Care Tips

There's a fine line between having a dewy summer sheen and looking straight-up sweaty. Take a cue from Cassandra Grey, founder of luxury beauty destination Violet Grey, and switch your products accordingly. Here's how to keep your #shelfie game strong through Labor Day.

Why do you recommend changing your routine when the weather gets warm?

Not only is the sun more powerful, but you're exposing yourself to the elements more, so your body will react differently to your usual products.

What should you prioritize?

Sunscreen. Wear it always, but especially now it's important to use a formula that is hydrating. I have sensitive skin, so I buy physical sunscreens that don't contain a lot of irritating chemicals.

Which ones do you like best?

Avène Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 and La Mer The Reparative Sun Lotion, which goes on light like a moisturizer. After you've been out in the rays, RéVive Soleil Superieur can help correct sun spots [it has knotgrass extract].

Do you choose a lighter formula for your foundation?

No, but because I am constantly testing and reapplying skin-care items, I've learned this trick: First, I put on product; then I mist water over my face using a spray bottle to soothe the skin and help makeup settle. My favorite base is Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Foundation, which gives me an airbrushed effect.

Is there a multipurpose product you add to your arsenal this time of year?

I use African Botanics Intense Skin Repair Balm to spot-treat blemishes or scars, and on my elbows and knees to hydrate.

Perfect nude polish?

Chanel's Organdi complements all skin tones and stays shiny and chip-free for days.

Signature summer fragrance?

Neroli Portofino Forte by Tom Ford. The citrus scent makes me feel as if I'm on holiday.

Hair savior?

Sachajuan Ocean Mist for that undone, beachy look.

Product you swear by year-round?

Cetaphil Facial Cleanser makes my skin feel amazing no matter what shape it's in.

What’s your best tip for Instagramming product shots?

It can take up to two hours for us to get the perfect shot for beauty posts. The key is having long captions packed with good tips. Eva Chen [Instagram's head of fashion partnerships] told me to do that. Oh, and Rodin Oil is the Cindy Crawford of beauty products—the bottle is so beautiful, it always photographs well.

Brian Henn

From top left: Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation, $44; violetgrey.com. RéVive Soleil Superieur Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen PA++++, $115; bloomingdales.com. Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Organdi, $28; violetgrey.com. Tom Ford Neroli Portofino Forte Eau de Parfum, $290/1.7 fl. oz.; neimanmarcus.com. La Mer The Reparative Body Sun Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $95; violetgrey.com. Sachajuan Ocean Mist, $31; barneys.com.