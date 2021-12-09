Amazon Is Having a Rare Sale on Anti-Aging Skincare — Snag This Line-Erasing Cream for $23
Top secret information coming your way: Amazon is having a rare sale on highly rated beauty products, including anti-aging heroes beloved by the masses. This limited-time event poses the perfect opportunity to finish holiday shopping (everything will arrive in time for the big day) or to stock up on lotions and potions for yourself. You'll find pore-cleansing devices, collagen facial balms, and dullness-correcting serums for less — and if there's one thing you can't miss, it's the Vichy Aqualia Thermal Moisturizer for $23.
The hyaluronic-acid based cream provides lasting hydration (up to 48 hours, to be exact) on even the driest complexions. Credit is due to Vichy's proprietary ingredient, 15 mineral-rich volcanic water, which helps strengthen the skin barrier against environmental aggressors. Beyond the cream's nourishing capabilities, the dermatologist-tested formula also acts as an anti-aging treatment, smoothing over smile, forehead, and neck lines with every use. Unsurprisingly, it's won over plenty of shoppers with mature skin.
Reviewers rejoice in the cream's non-sticky, film-free applications that leave their skin feeling velvet-smooth and ready for makeup. And it's so fast-acting, one 54-year-old shopper said the cream had smoothed over laugh lines and forehead lines within a week of use, claiming pricier products they've tried before "don't even compare."
"I have seborrheic dermatitis on my face, and while I have a prescription cream for it, it hasn't gotten rid of the problem completely," wrote another shopper. "Enter Vichy! I saw this product mentioned for mature skin (I fit that bill), and thought for the price it was worth a try. Not only does my skin look brighter and smoother, the dermatitis has cleared up! Yes, I'm still using the prescription, but this product fixed it completely. I'm very happy with it and will buy again!"
"This cream is AMAZING and whenever I use it I feel like my face is plumped and hydrated," shared another. "I stopped using this for a while when I ran out of it and was moving into a different country, so I didn't really have time to invest in a skincare routine. But after a few months my face looked dull and dry. I went back to this cream and oh my God by the second or third time of application I looked so much fresher."
