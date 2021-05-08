This $18 Eye Cream Is So Good, It Has People Ditching Concealer
I hate to break it to you, but getting more sleep isn't a quick fix for dark circles and under-eye bags. As dermatologist Caren Campbell, M.D. previously told InStyle, these pesky concerns may be the outcome of several unavoidable factors, including aging, genetics, and hyperpigmentation. That said, formulas like the Versed Skin Zero G Smoothing Eye Cream offer numerous benefits to delicate areas of the skin.
The brightening eye cream has been called a "godsend" and a "lifesaver" by reviewers who noticed a significant difference with puffiness, crow's feet, and discoloration in just days of use. It's likely because the brand packed the 0.5 fluid-ounce jar with three highly effective ingredients: line-filling algae extract, elasticity-boosting peptides, and nourishing olive oil. All three anti-aging heroes fight against the villainous effects of gravity by lifting, firming, and brightening with every application. You won't find any harsh additives in the formula either — it's free of parabens, silicones, sulfates, and over 1,300 additional toxins.
The peach-toned cream instantly illuminates the under-eyes, and provides the perfect canvas for makeup applications — but some people say the formula transforms their skin so well, they can forgo concealer altogether. One shopper says it adds a "dewy touch of magic" to their skin, while another says the cooling effect leaves them looking refreshed and awake.
"I didn't expect much other than moisturizing my eyes, but I was stunned by the results," wrote one reviewer. "My eyes looked less tired and the skin around my eyes felt plump and firm. I have used more expensive products and this cream goes toe to toe with them, but wins for how affordable it is. Absolutely a permanent edition in my routine."
"I have been using this cream for about three weeks and I am amazed at the results," said another. "My eye area has visibly become younger looking. It has added moisture and a 'bouncy' feel around my eye area. It's so hydrating and feels so good on my skin. I have dry to very dry and sensitive skin, and this product is my new holy grail. It has an extremely light scent, and feels like a loving caress on my skin."
Versed Skin says the anti-aging eye cream is just the remedy if your eyes are "looking a little lined, a little loose, and a little dry." Shop it on the brand's website for $18.