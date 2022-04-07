This New Retinol Lotion Fades Body Acne Scars and Makes Skin "Feel Like Velvet," Shoppers Say
Of all the skincare ingredients available to us these days, retinol continues to reign supreme. In fact, if the highly beneficial vitamin A isn't included in your routine, you're likely in the minority; many folks lean on retinol to correct fine lines, scarring, acne bumps, and uneven texture (the list goes on). And its benefits extend beyond the face — body products containing the additive are also steadily gaining popularity for several reasons.
Take the recently launched Firm Ground Lotion from Versed Skin, which uses retinol as its star ingredient. Reviewers claim the moisturizer makes a difference on a variety of concerns, from body acne to arm bumps, and softens their ultra-dry skin immediately upon application.
The formula's potent ingredient list takes full credit: encapsulated retinol tackles issues head-on while keeping irritation to a minimum, while cocoa butter, squalane, and vitamin E bring nourishment to all areas of the body. And unlike some other lotions, this one sinks into the skin without leaving a greasy residue behind — simply massage it into areas like the knees, elbows, and chest to minimize hyperpigmentation and firm crepey skin.
Here's why you shouldn't wait a second longer to introduce retinol into your bodycare: As board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hadley King previously told InStyle, retinoids are extremely powerful and can produce significant changes across all areas of the body. "They increase the turnover of skin cells, reduce the tendency of cells and keratin debris to clump together and clog up pores, increase collagen production and decrease discoloration," King shared.
Though the Firm Ground Lotion only recently launched, its reviews section is already filled with praise. Multiple shoppers say the formula absorbs quickly and has faded acne on their chests and backs, while visibly improving scarring from previous breakouts; one user even noticed a difference "within a week."
Reviewers of all ages have reaped other benefits with consistent use. "Wrinkles on my hands are not as noticeable and [my skin] feels like velvet," wrote one 71 year-old customer, while a 26 year-old shared that both them and their mother think the product is "worth every penny," because of its ability to reduce the appearance of body acne scars and wrinkles.
The Firm Ground Lotion is free from parabens, silicones, sulfates, and 1,350+ other questionable ingredients, according to the brand. Add it into your daily regimen for $18, alongside the best-selling Gentle Retinol Face Serum for a vitamin A-packed anti-aging lineup.