Charcoal Sheet Masks Are Real—and You're Welcome 

Who doesn't love a good charcoal mask? It gets out the gunk, clears your skin, and helps with congestion. The downside? It's minimal, but sometimes I don't want to deal with the mess. But that's no longer a problem because vbeauté makes a Deep Sheet Purifying Charcoal Face Mask. It's become my obsession as of late because it combines two of my favorite things: charcoal masks and sheet masks. Read on to find out just how nifty these innovative masks really are.

What It's Called:

vbeauté Deep Sheet Purifying Charcoal Mask

How Much It Will Set You Back:

$38; vbeaute.com

What Makes It Special:

This sheet mask has bamboo charcoal, sodium hyaluronate, collagen, and swiss alpine rose stem cells. What does all of this do? Well, for one thing, it helps purify and tighten your pores, but also helps to enrich your skin with antioxidant protection. No mess and no stress.

Who’s It For?

If you're a skin-care enthusiast, you'll want to try.

When to Use It:

Use it on dry skin, post cleanse. Sit with it on for 10-15 minutes (enough time for an Instagram scrolling session) and then massage the remaining serum into the skin.

What the Internet Is Saying:

What It Feels Like:

Refreshing.