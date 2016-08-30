Vanessa Williams Is Repping Proactiv Again, But With a Twist

You'd never know it consider the woman positively glows on the red carpet, but Vanessa Williams struggled with acne issues for years before finding her perfect skincare regimen in Proactiv. She even became a spokesperson for the brand in 2002. Fourteen years later, the actress is back to share her love for the acne-fighting products, but this time she's bringing her daughter Sasha Fox along for the ride.

RELATED: Find Out How Supermodel Kendall Jenner Deals with a Pimple

For the first time in Proactiv's' history, they have a tag-team duo singing their praises, and they couldn't have chosen a better pair. Fox, who struggled with acne just like her mom, learned from Williams's skin-care regimen and adopted the products for her own use.

It's official! Welcome (back) to the Proactiv family @vanessawilliamsofficial! We are so excited to have Vanessa and her daughter, @sashafoxyy, as our newest brand ambassadors. 🙃 Clear skin for the win.👍 A photo posted by Proactiv (@proactiv) on Aug 25, 2016 at 4:17pm PDT

"People noticed a difference about the way I present myself. I always tell them that it's because of proactiv," Fox said in a statement. "When someone compliments me on my skin, I know that the time and effort I put into taking care of my acne has paid off. It makes me feel really, really good about myself."

RELATED: What Happens When You Let a Celebrity Facialist Work Magic on Your Skin

Expect to see Fox and Williams's mother-daughter campaign roll out with those classic Proactiv commercials the brand is known for, opening up the lines of communication between parents and kids about how to deal with acne.