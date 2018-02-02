How to Get Softer Lips for Valentine's Day, Makeout Partner or Not

Since Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, there’s no better opportunity to give your lips some extra TLC. Even if you’re riding solo for the day of love and don’t expect to partake in any makeout sessions, since it’s mid-winter, you’re probably experiencing some seasonal dryness. Cuffed up or not, there’s a simple fix for a chapped pout. Just like your favorite hydrating face mask, lip masks quickly moisturize, condition, and even plump lips to get them soft, smooth, and completely kissable if that’s on the table for your February 14th plans.

Thanks to the following six masks, you can kiss dry lips goodbye.

