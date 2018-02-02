How to Get Softer Lips for Valentine's Day, Makeout Partner or Not

Since Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, there’s no better opportunity to give your lips some extra TLC. Even if you’re riding solo for the day of love and don’t expect to partake in any makeout sessions, since it’s mid-winter, you’re probably experiencing some seasonal dryness. Cuffed up or not, there’s a simple fix for a chapped pout. Just like your favorite hydrating face mask, lip masks quickly moisturize, condition, and even plump lips to get them soft, smooth, and completely kissable if that’s on the table for your February 14th plans.

Thanks to the following six masks, you can kiss dry lips goodbye.

1 of 6 Courtesy

Sephora Collection Lip Mask in Rose 

Sure, receiving a bouquet of roses is the gold standard of Valentine's Day gifts, but the flowers also boast skincare benefits, too. Soaked with natural rose extract, this sheet mask hydrates dry lips. 

Sephora Collection $3 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

Patchology Lip Renewal FlashPatch Lip Gels 

A cocktail of antioxidants in these gel patches quickly work to heal chapped lips. 

Patchology $15 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

TonyMoly Kiss Kiss Lovely Lip Patch 

K-beauty fans will love TonyMoly's gel patch. Not only does it get rid off seasonal dryness (and looks cute while doing so), it's also infused with a sweet strawberry scent. 

Tony Moly $6 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Bite Beauty Agave Lip Mask in Clear 

Not a fan of sheet masks? Prep for your Valentine's Day plans the night before by swiping on a coat of this moisturizing leave-on mask before hitting the lights. You'll wake up with soft, date-ready lips in the A.M. 

Bite $26 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

KNC Beauty All Natural Collagen Infused Lip Mask 

No filler required: Get the full lips of your dreams with one use of KNC's plumping and conditioning mask. 

KNC Beauty $25/5 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

Yes To Coconut 2-Step Single Use Lip Kit Pucker Up 

This mask may be two parts, but we swear it's worth the extra step. Spread the exfoliator on your lips and let it sit for a few minutes to slough away dead skin. Follow up with the hydrating and plumping mask, and you'll have your smoothest pout yet. 

Yes To $4 SHOP NOW

