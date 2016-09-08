Meet the Oil That Will Add a Royal Touch to Your Body Care

Some days you want luxury from your beauty routine and some days you need luxury out of it. When I want to do that, I've been reaching for Uma products, but more specifically, their anti-aging body oil. I fully believe that if Marie Antoinette was alive today she would douse herself in this multiple times a day. Also, the entire UMA range was founded around the sacred principle of indulgent bathing practiced by Ancient Indian Princesses. How sick is that? For more on why this is the ultimate daily luxury you should be allowing yourself to have, read on to hear from Shrankhla Holecek, founder of UMA Oils and Ayurvedic expert.

What It’s Called:

Anti Aging Body Oil by UMA Oils

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A pricey throw pillow for your couch or... $90; umaoils.com

What Makes It Special:

You rarely find a blend of such potent botanicals—individually yes, but not together—so it delivers not only on its promise of beautiful body, but an ultra-indulgent experience for the wearer. Rose, sandalwood, frankincense, and pomegranate, which are all spectacular (and very precious) oils, join forces in this special blend that was created centuries ago by the UMA family for the Queen's royal baths and massages.

Who’s It For?

For any woman seeking a potent solution to deeply hydrated and well-nourished skin, top to toe. It also doubles as the most natural and sensual aromatic that will stay with you throughout the day—without ever overwhelming the senses, or others in the room. It's also for days where maybe you don't want to wear fragrance, or for the woman who sometimes forgets perfume.

When to Use It:

After your shower, morning and or/evening. Apply immediately after toweling off and while the skin is still damp for best results.

What It Feels Like:

Light and absorbent, it disappears into the skin almost immediately for hydrated and supple skin all day long.

What It Smells Like:

A sensual and exotic blend of sandalwood, neroli, and rose make this blend truly memorable. It's sexy yet soothing.

What the Internet is Saying:

The wait is over. We are so thrilled to welcome our brand new Absolute Anti Aging Body Oil and Deeply Clarifying Face Mask to the UMA collection. Find out more here: uma.social/umabodymask #umaoils A photo posted by UMA Oils (@umaoils) on Jun 24, 2016 at 5:52pm PDT

What the Experts Are Saying:

"I love this powerhouse body oil because along with diet and exercise, this can actually help reduce the appearance of cellulite, delivering truly 'anti-aged' skin. Research indicates that grapefruit oil can both stimulate the skin and circulation—a much-needed aid in the battle against cellulite. When you combine that with the powerful cellular-turnover action of frankincense oil and the anti-aging benefits of neroli, you've got a potent body oil that is superlative both in function—and in form. I love to use this product after a little bit of dry brushing (thighs, back, back of arms). You'll be amazed by the results you see in a week," says founder Shrankhla Holecek.