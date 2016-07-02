Why You Want to Add Turmeric to Your Skin Care Routine, Stat

One of the most effective skin care ingredients may be in your kitchen’s spice rack. Turmeric is a deep orange root derived from India, where it’s a commonly used spice in many dishes. On your complexion, the powder has a slew of benefits and acts as an antiseptic, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory, that’s gentle enough to calm eczema and rosacea flare-ups. To sum it up: It can treat pesky blemishes, soothe irritation, and boost radiance. Sounds like magic, right?

But although you may have spotted a few DIY yellow masks on your Instagram feed, slather on with caution. Too much of the vibrant powder can lead to temporarily dying your face yellow. A foolproof way to use the ingredient without the risk of discoloration: Adding a turmeric oil-infused product into your skin care lineup. Ready to give the natural ingredient a try? Read on for our five favorite products to add into your routine now.

