Why You Want to Add Turmeric to Your Skin Care Routine, Stat

Getty
Erin Lukas
Jul 02, 2016 @ 11:30 am

One of the most effective skin care ingredients may be in your kitchen’s spice rack. Turmeric is a deep orange root derived from India, where it’s a commonly used spice in many dishes. On your complexion, the powder has a slew of benefits and acts as an antiseptic, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory, that’s gentle enough to calm eczema and rosacea flare-ups. To sum it up: It can treat pesky blemishes, soothe irritation, and boost radiance. Sounds like magic, right? 

But although you may have spotted a few DIY yellow masks on your Instagram feed, slather on with caution. Too much of the vibrant powder can lead to temporarily dying your face yellow. A foolproof way to use the ingredient without the risk of discoloration: Adding a turmeric oil-infused product into your skin care lineup. Ready to give the natural ingredient a try? Read on for our five favorite products to add into your routine now. 

RELATED: Daisy Ridley May Have Just Dyed Her Face Yellow

1 of 5 Courtesy

SW Basics Oil Serum 

What’s great about a serum is that it absorbs deeper into the skin than its cream counterparts. SW’s formula is infused with nourishing essential oils including turmeric, which helps skin heal more effectively. 

$29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Kiehl's Tumeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Masque

Boost your complexion’s radiance with a weekly turmeric-packed mask. Kiehl's rich formula instantly brightens and minimizes redness for even, beautiful skin. 

Kiehl's $32 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Dr. Andrew Weil For Origins Conditioning Lip Balm With Turmeric 

The secret to repairing dry, cracked lips faster: A turmeric-based lip balm. Since the root is known as a powerful healer, it will help your pout quickly get soft and smooth again. 

Origins $17 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Tata Harper Soothing Muscle Gel 

Tired and aching muscles are no match for turmeric. As an anti-inflammatory ingredient in Tata Harper’s muscle gel, it will reduce swelling and pain. 

Tata Harper $42 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Juara Clove Flower and Turmeric Anti-Aging Serum 

This multitasking anti-aging serum smooths fine-lines, wrinkles, and hydrates skin thanks to turmeric and a blend of other effective ingredients including hyaluronic acid, algae, and goji berry extract.

Juara $65 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!