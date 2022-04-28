This Overnight Rescue Cream Provides Literal Jaw-Dropping Results, Reviewers Say

Proof of the cream's effectiveness was found during two brand-run clinical studies. In the first, 32 subjects were asked to provide thoughts on the formula after one use, and the results were highly positive: 90 percent agreed their skin felt more hydrated, while 87 percent said it felt softer. But since long-term results are key, a second study was conducted on 29 users over the course of six weeks, where feedback remained optimistic: 93 percent agreed the cream was "the best overnight treatment they've ever used," made their skin look less dull, and far more radiant, nourished, and smooth. Additionally, 89 percent said their face looked like it had "a full night's rest."