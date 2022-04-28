This Overnight Rescue Cream Provides Literal Jaw-Dropping Results, Reviewers Say
If there's one thing Tula does right, it's crafting formulations that have the power to help everyone. Looking for ultra-specific treatments to alleviate your concerns? You can shop the brand by category — acne, dark spots, dull skin, to name a few. But, if a get-it-all-done kind of cure is all you're after, consider the Beauty Sleep Overnight Repair Treatment. This isn't any basic moisturizer; one reviewer said their "jaw literally dropped" after seeing results from a single use.
Described by the brand as its "most potent treatment," the overnight formula features quite the hefty mix of age-defying heroes. Probiotic extracts, alpha hydroxy acids, vitamin C, and a handful of botanical extracts boost firmness, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, calm redness, and shed dead skin for a consistently brighter, youthful appearance every morning. Those with sensitive complexions shouldn't be intimidated; shoppers confirm it remains gentle on the skin.
Proof of the cream's effectiveness was found during two brand-run clinical studies. In the first, 32 subjects were asked to provide thoughts on the formula after one use, and the results were highly positive: 90 percent agreed their skin felt more hydrated, while 87 percent said it felt softer. But since long-term results are key, a second study was conducted on 29 users over the course of six weeks, where feedback remained optimistic: 93 percent agreed the cream was "the best overnight treatment they've ever used," made their skin look less dull, and far more radiant, nourished, and smooth. Additionally, 89 percent said their face looked like it had "a full night's rest."
One Tula shopper had nothing but praise after noticing a huge difference within a single application. "The next morning after applying this product, my skin looked so glowy, dewy, [and] hydrated, and felt so soft and moisturized," they shared. "I know this isn't an under eye treatment, but I even felt like it made a difference with my morning under eye puffiness."
Another called the product "great for the minimalist," and "hands down the best night cream" they've ever used on their sensitive skin. "I only need one pump for full coverage," they wrote, and a separate reviewer agreed a little goes a long way: " I have been using this product consistently for the last eight months, and it helps with my dry skin, evening out my tone, and redness. [I] can't recommend it enough. Also, my bottle lasted me eight months," they added.
