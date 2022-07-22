Tula Just Added a 3-in-1 Acne-Banishing Treatment to Its Customer-Favorite Skincare

Between sweat inducing-heatwaves and the seemingly infinite things to be stressed about in the world right now, you may have noticed that you're breaking out more than usual. Acne can be caused by dozens of factors ranging from hormones to an unwashed pillowcase. Even though breaking out is totally normal, acne is still a pain to get rid of — especially when it feels like a cabinet full of cleansing products can't clear it. In fact, overloading your skincare routine can irritate your skin even more. But Tula is on a mission to make tackling blemishes easier.

The Tula Acne All Star Three-in-One Acne Cleanser, Mask, and Spot Treatment is a lightweight gel that removes dirt and oil like a face wash, while doubling as a leave-on mask, as the name suggests. Like all Tula products, the Acne All Star treatment contains a complex of probiotics and prebiotics, which support your skin's microbiome. "If the skin microbiome is in balance, then your skin can function at optimal levels," Dr. Nathan Brown, virologist and vice president of science and development at Ellis Day Skin Science, previously told InStyle. In other words, a healthy barrier keeps dryness and flare-ups in check, limiting the formation of new zits.

Courtesy

Shop now: $38; tula.com

Even though this treatment just hit the shelves, 90 percent of participants in a survey conducted by the brand noticed that their acne had "visibly vanished" within four weeks of adding the gel to their routine, and 100 percent agreed that they saw clearer skin. After just one use, 96 percent noted that their face felt "soothed" and not "stripped," making it an ideal choice for those with sensitive and dry complexions.

Even though this treatment just hit the shelves, 90 percent of participants in a survey conducted by the brand noticed clearer skin within four weeks of adding the gel to their routine. Additionally, 96 percent noted that their face felt "soothed" and not "stripped" after applying, making it an ideal choice for those with sensitive and dry complexions. Based on the effectiveness of Tula's other shopper loved products (like their probiotic infused sunscreen and blurring primer, this multi-functional gel is a safe bet. Shop it on Tula for $38.