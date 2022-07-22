Beauty Skincare Tula Just Added a 3-in-1 Acne-Banishing Treatment to Its Customer-Favorite Skincare Clear breakouts with just one simple step. By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Website Chloe Irving is a New York-based e-commerce writer with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty. After retiring as a student athlete, Chloe became an avid runner, power lifter, yogi, and triathlete, and is especially passionate about educating readers on fitness gear and injury prevention products. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 and became a shopping writer for Shape and Instyle covering the health and wellness space. A long-time fan of beauty Youtube and TikTok, Chloe spends her free time obsessing over the newest skincare trends and hair products. Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, Chloe has also spent hours researching and writing the latest data and CDC developments in order to recommend the most up-to-date personal safety products to Health and Shape readers. She graduated with honors from Brown University's Literary Arts program in 2021. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 22, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: tula/Instagram Between sweat inducing-heatwaves and the seemingly infinite things to be stressed about in the world right now, you may have noticed that you're breaking out more than usual. Acne can be caused by dozens of factors ranging from hormones to an unwashed pillowcase. Even though breaking out is totally normal, acne is still a pain to get rid of — especially when it feels like a cabinet full of cleansing products can't clear it. In fact, overloading your skincare routine can irritate your skin even more. But Tula is on a mission to make tackling blemishes easier. The Tula Acne All Star Three-in-One Acne Cleanser, Mask, and Spot Treatment is a lightweight gel that removes dirt and oil like a face wash, while doubling as a leave-on mask, as the name suggests. Like all Tula products, the Acne All Star treatment contains a complex of probiotics and prebiotics, which support your skin's microbiome. "If the skin microbiome is in balance, then your skin can function at optimal levels," Dr. Nathan Brown, virologist and vice president of science and development at Ellis Day Skin Science, previously told InStyle. In other words, a healthy barrier keeps dryness and flare-ups in check, limiting the formation of new zits. Courtesy Shop now: $38; tula.com Even though this treatment just hit the shelves, 90 percent of participants in a survey conducted by the brand noticed that their acne had "visibly vanished" within four weeks of adding the gel to their routine, and 100 percent agreed that they saw clearer skin. After just one use, 96 percent noted that their face felt "soothed" and not "stripped," making it an ideal choice for those with sensitive and dry complexions. Even though this treatment just hit the shelves, 90 percent of participants in a survey conducted by the brand noticed clearer skin within four weeks of adding the gel to their routine. Additionally, 96 percent noted that their face felt "soothed" and not "stripped" after applying, making it an ideal choice for those with sensitive and dry complexions. Based on the effectiveness of Tula's other shopper loved products (like their probiotic infused sunscreen and blurring primer, this multi-functional gel is a safe bet. Shop it on Tula for $38. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit