Your Weekend Goals Should Including Soaking in a Tea-Filled Tub

Bath bombs are cool, and we will never ever forsake them, but let's take a second to talk about the glorious spa treatment that is tub tea.

It's exactly what it sounds like—tea that's meant to be sprinkled into a filled-to-the-brim bathtub. Only this tea isn't meant to be sipped; it's specifically created to help calm your senses, soothe your muscles, and help you R-E-L-A-X in general.

It's been a while @thearielco 💕 been a nomad #bathtea #lovegoddess A video posted by ARIELLA ANN (@ariellaann) on Jul 11, 2016 at 2:38am PDT

Regram of @zoetbathlatier's aromatic bath tea herb blend. #makermade #bathtea A photo posted by Scoutmob (@scoutmob) on Sep 30, 2016 at 1:14pm PDT

Bath teas feature a carefully curated blend of herbs, flowers, and essential oils. Take the above Harmony Bath Tea by Zoet Bathlatier ($26, ZoetBathlatier), for example.

n addition to releasing tension from your muscles, the ingredients help tone and calm sensitive skin. Some bath teas double down on the bath time relaxation by combining a mixture of salts with tea and essential oils. Mae Laine's Bath Tea Bags ($13.50, MaeLaineBathTeaBags.com), pictured below, are a good example of that. Their "Calm" option combines chamomile and lavender oils and petals with Himalayan salts.

Calm has been our most popular blend heading out across Australia this month. This blend is all natural essential oils of Chamomile & Lavender, organic lavender & chamomile flowers hand blended with Himalayan salts. A photo posted by Mae Laine Bath & Body (@maelainebathteabags) on Oct 18, 2016 at 9:29pm PDT

The best part? Most bath teas are super affordable—especially compared to a spa day—which means you can treat yourself without making your wallet cry. Now if only we could find a teacup we could actually sit in...