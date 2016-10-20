Your Weekend Goals Should Including Soaking in a Tea-Filled Tub

Bath bombs are cool, and we will never ever forsake them, but let's take a second to talk about the glorious spa treatment that is tub tea.
It's exactly what it sounds like—tea that's meant to be sprinkled into a filled-to-the-brim bathtub. Only this tea isn't meant to be sipped; it's specifically created to help calm your senses, soothe your muscles, and help you R-E-L-A-X in general.
Bath teas feature a carefully curated blend of herbs, flowers, and essential oils. Take the above Harmony Bath Tea by Zoet Bathlatier ($26, ZoetBathlatier), for example.
n addition to releasing tension from your muscles, the ingredients help tone and calm sensitive skin. Some bath teas double down on the bath time relaxation by combining a mixture of salts with tea and essential oils. Mae Laine's Bath Tea Bags ($13.50, MaeLaineBathTeaBags.com), pictured below, are a good example of that. Their "Calm" option combines chamomile and lavender oils and petals with Himalayan salts.
The best part? Most bath teas are super affordable—especially compared to a spa day—which means you can treat yourself without making your wallet cry. Now if only we could find a teacup we could actually sit in...