Amazon’s Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum Just Got Even More Anti-Aging Potency

When it comes to Amazon beauty, there are tons of cult favorites. From this skincare brand that’s sold 1 million serums since its launch, to this best-selling eye gel that boasts 8,000 five-star reviews, there’s a chance you’ve probably tried at least one or two of these “holy grail” products.

In fact, one of them might’ve been the TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, which has reigned as the retail giant’s number one best-selling serum for over a year. But what you probably didn’t know is that the makers behind the popular product have given it a makeover: Meet the TruSkin Vitamin C Plus Super Serum. Packed with 20 percent vitamin C, and tons of essential anti-aging ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and retinol, this super serum is meant to help brighten and firm skin while evening out skin tone. It also includes nourishing ingredients like rosehip seed oil, squalene oil, and gotu kola, which help moisturize and soothe skin. Plus, it’s free of parabens, sulfates, GMOs, and artificial fragrance.

The serum has a stellar 4.5-star rating and has racked up over 1,400 five-star reviews from shoppers who say they’ve seen huge improvements after using the product, from diminished wrinkles to smaller pores.

“This product is absolutely amazing! I’m in my late 20s and work 12-hour nights and I am starting to see a little dullness, darkness, and fine wrinkles under the eye area. I’ve tried many other prestigious brands with not much results. I was looking on Amazon and found this with amazing reviews,” one shopper wrote. “I’ve been using it now for about two weeks and already see a huge difference in my skin. My complexion is much brighter, especially around my eye area, smooth, blemish free, and just over all glowing! Even my coworkers have noticed — they went onto Amazon and bought some for themselves!”

Customers claim they’ve seen better results using the TruSkin Vitamin C Plus Super Serum than they have with pricier brands like Skinceuticals, Dr. Brandt, and La Mer, and even leave photographs with their reviews to show off their skin.

“I am an esthetician and not easily convinced or persuaded by the huge skin care industry and the plethora of expensive, recommended-by-celebrity products on the market. I believe in serums. The good ones reach the layer of the skin that produces collagen and elastin, the building blocks of younger looking skin,” another reviewer wrote. “I saw TruSkin C Plus Serum on Amazon and decided at the price it was worth a try. I always tell my clients…read the labels. TruSkin hit all the points: vit C, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and retinol for a great price. I have now ordered my second bottle. Within a week of using it at night before my moisturizer, and in the morning under my day moisturizer, I could see an improvement in my skin.”

If you’ve been seeking out a serum that will pack a punch, the TruSkin Vitamin C Plus Super Serum might just do the trick.