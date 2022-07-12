Beauty Skincare Amazon's Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum With 69,000+ Perfect Ratings Is 45% Off — but Only for 24 Hours Shoppers in their 60s “marvel at how smooth” their skin looks after using it. By Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim Alnuweiri Instagram Twitter Website Tamim has been writing about topics including beauty, fashion, wellness, and music for nearly a decade. She has tested thousands of products including skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care. She stays up to date and informed by regularly interviewing and consulting leading experts in the beauty industry including dermatologists, makeup artists, and aestheticians. Tamim has been published in InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Byrdie, Health, Shape, Southern Living, Real Simple, and PEOPLE. She tries any and every product she comes across with a particular appreciation for eye makeup and lip liners. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 12, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon/InStyle Polyglutamic acid, niacinamide, kombucha, aquaxyl — there is an endless array of buzzy and trendy active ingredients competing for the skincare spotlight at any given time. While they definitely all have their merits, sometimes you just need something old and reliable like vitamin C. It's a stalwart ingredient in everything from serums to sunscreens thanks to a wide range of scientifically proven benefits including skin brightening, wrinkle reduction, and protection against damaging free radicals and UV exposure. If you have been captivated by the siren song of vitamin C, TruSkin's Vitamin C Serum stands above the rest, and it's 45 percent off today and today only. The serum, which has over 69,000 five-star ratings, is just $20. It's a great price for a serum that dozens of shoppers have dubbed "a miracle." This is a straightforward product — the main ingredient is the titular vitamin C, which is aided by another hyaluronic acid. The combination, as New York City-based dermatologist Rachel Nazarian previously told InStyle, results in a product "that targets uneven skin tones, pigment, free radical damage, and hydration," without the irritation sometimes associated with vitamin C. The formula is topped off with vitamin E, which is a super moisture-quenching ingredient that complements hyaluronic acid's hydration properties. Courtesy Shop now: $20 (Originally $36); amazon.com A 67-year-old shopper who has melasma (a condition where gray and blue patches and dots appear on the skin) wrote that they tried "everything" to get rid of it, but since using TruSkin Vitamin C "the melasma has never been lighter. My skin tone just looks very even… every morning when I look in the mirror at my face, I marvel at how smooth it looks for my age." "Laugh lines and large forehead wrinkles" were improved after just one week of use, according to another shopper. "My skin looks more hydrated, which is key to reducing lines…it has also started shrinking my larger pores." One last shopper with "normal skin," "laugh lines, and wrinkles" wrote, "I noticed my face glowing, I stopped wearing foundation, and my kids told me I looked like I had makeup on." The 1-ounce bottle typically retails for $20, but on July 12 of Amazon Prime Day, the 2-ounce bottle of the serum is the same price. Take it from the tens of thousands of shoppers, you won't regret purchasing TruSkin Vitamin C Serum — especially at this price. Shop More Prime Day 2022 Deals: Out of 3,000 Prime Day Deals, These Are the Anti-Aging Skincare Finds You Won't Want to Miss I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Buying This Prime Day Royals-Approved Comfy Superga Sneakers Are Up to 60% Off This Prime Day Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit