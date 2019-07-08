This Is Amazon’s All-Time Best-Selling Vitamin C Serum

Image zoom Peathegee Inc/Getty Images

Vitamin C is one of the best-researched, most-proven anti-aging ingredients we could possibly add to our skincare regimens. And, out of over 8,000 vitamin C serums for sale on Amazon — the largest retailer in the world — this one by TruSkin is the absolute best-seller. Being the best of the best of the best should be reason enough to pay attention, but, naturally, there’s so much more to be said.

With over 7,000 near-perfect reviews, TruSkin’s Vitamin C Serum has an especially passionate customer fan base. Soundbites from the comments section ring to the tune of “drastically,” “unbelievable,” and “miracle product.” In user-submitted before-and-after photos, buyers wax poetic about how this unassuming bottle revolutionized their complexions.

“I've been loving the Vitamin C serum,” writes one such review. “My skin has been so dull, dry, and pale for the last few years after I had my son. I also started noticing more lines and discoloration from the sun and hormone imbalances that no matter what I did never went away. It was always sensitive, on top of all that, so every time I tried anything new I would break out like crazy.”

“This vitamin C serum was recommended to me a few months ago and I was blown away how well my skin responded to it,” they continue. “My skin is brighter (without any makeup!), it's healthier and more balanced — so no more dry patches! My discoloration is fading and my skin is firmer, meaning those little lines aren't nearly as noticeable. I also didn't go through one of those ‘breakout phases’ like I have with every other product I put on my face.”

Aside from this product’s widely lauded efficacy, one of its biggest selling points is its ultra-accessible price. At just $20 for a one-ounce bottle, this serum is a steal. Sephora’s best-selling vitamin C, Drunk Elephant’s C-Firma Vitamin C Day Serum, by comparison, goes for $80 per one-ounce bottle. Even at a fraction of the cost, though, Amazon shoppers will attest that TruSkin does not compromise on quality.

