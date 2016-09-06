Add This Powder to Any Cleansing Oil and You'll Be in Exfoliation Heaven 

Ah, the waning days of summer. This means a lot of things, but particularly, it's about to be the time of year where we really need to kick our skin-care routines up a notch. Not that we slack in that department, but with the cooling of the weather and the after-effects of a summer in the sun, your skin might be a little dried out and need some resurfacing and exfoliation. My personal suggestion? A super gentle exfoliant that you can drop into your oil cleanser to customize to your needs. It's absolutely ace—and this is why you should try it.

What It's Called:

True Botanicals Polishing Grains

How Much It Will Set You Back:

The last of the fancy summer rosé or... $44; truebotanicals.com

What Makes It Special:

The innovative ingredients, for sure. For example, Adzuki Bean powder—it's practically a magic word. It's a natural exfoliant which works without irritating the skin OR causing environmental harm. Then you have kaolin clay, which gently removes impurities, regulates oil production, and minimizes shine while maintaining moisture. Every ingredient is carefully selected for the maximum benefit.

Who’s It For?

They're great for all skin types.

When to Use It:

Sprinkle these super-fine grains into your cleanser at night a few times a week and you've instantly got an exfoliation secret weapon.

What It Feels Like:

The grains are fine and super soft, so no micro-tears in your skin.

What It Smells Like:

Unscented.

What the Internet Is Saying:

What the Experts Are Saying:

"I love that these polishing grains are so versatile. They can be mixed with any cleanser to buff skin and give it a fresh glow. Use more grains for a heavy exfoliation or less for a gentler exfoliation. Incorporate them into your nighttime cleansing routine a few times a week to remove dead skin cells and impurities and to facilitate the absorption of the nourishing products to follow," says True Botanicals founder, Hilary Peterson.