Troian Bellisario Wants You to Live More Mindfully (And Come Do Yoga with Her in NYC)

Troian Bellisario had clocked in seven (!) years on Pretty Little Liars when filming wrapped this fall. So it's a giant understatement to say that the actress' life has been just a liiitttle different over the past few months. "I'm really focusing on finding balance and doing things with mindfulness," says the 31 year-old. "And for me, that involves practicing yoga and making time for meditation."

So when Rituals—the famously zen brand best known for its aromatheraputic bath and body products—approached Bellisario to lead a "yoga takeover" to celebrate the opening of its new boutique in New York City's Grand Central Station, Bellisario was on board faster than you can say "downward dog."

Courtesy

For those who would prefer to chat with Bellisario while not clad in spandex, the actress will also be available beforehand for a meet-and-greet at Rituals pre-existing store in the Flatiron district. It all goes down this Thursday, May 4th—click over to Rituals.com/SlowDown for the full scoop.

And P.S.—while you're there—don't forget to pick up one of the brand's super-luxe foaming body washes. They're Bellisario's favorite because they force her to "slow down and actually enjoy the shower." Well-deserved after seven years, if we do say so ourselves.