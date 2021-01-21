This Anti-Aging Cream Repairs Your Skin as You Sleep — and It’s Currently 60% Off

If you're in the market for new beauty products to obsess over, Skinstore is your best bet right now. During its Winter Sale, you can find a range of top-selling skincare for up to 60 percent off, including retinol eye creams, non-comedogenic sunscreens, hydrating facial oils, and wrinkle-smoothing moisturizers. Among the hundreds of discounted products, we've narrowed it down to just one you can't miss.
At the top of our list is Trilogy's Replenishing Night Cream, which is marked down to just $31. The moisturizer is suitable for all skin types, but it especially works wonders on mature, dry skin due to its hydrating, antioxidant-dense ingredients. After a few weeks, users should see significant improvement with expression lines, wrinkles, dry patches, and dullness.
Plant-derived hyaluronic acid plumps skin back up to combat loss of elasticity and helps retain moisture to keep winter dryness at bay. Marula oil and co-enzyme Q10 (a vitamin-like substance), meanwhile, bring a healthy dose of essential fatty acids such as omegas 3 and 6 to repair damage from free radicals and encourage a stronger skin barrier.
Shop now: $31 (originally $78); skinstore.com
The cream also features Trilogy's very own Glycablend complex with pomegranate, strawberry, blueberry, and chia seed oils to boost the skin's radiance and improve uneven texture. Additionally, there's cucumber extract and avocado oil to soothe redness and promote cell turnover.
Trilogy prides itself on natural formulas that are free of harmful ingredients. The brand is also the very first skincare line in New Zealand to gain carbon-neutral certification. What's more, its skincare has attracted high praise from celebrities like Cara Delevingne and Kate Middleton.
It's recommended to apply the emollient cream across the face, neck, and décolletage before bed to wake up to glowing, rejuvenated skin. Grab a jar for yourself while it's 60 percent off at SkinStore for a limited time.
Check out a few of our other favorites from the sale down below.
Shop now: $44 (originally $63); skinstore.com
Shop now: $36 (originally $51); skinstore.com
Shop now: $52 (originally $74); skinstore.com
Shop now: $31 (originally $39); skinstore.com