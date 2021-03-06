Shoppers Say Fine Lines ‘Immediately Disappeared’ With This Anti-Aging Serum — and It’s 46% Off

If you're hesitant to try retinol, you're not alone. The potent ingredient may cause varying reactions on the skin, leaving many to shy away from implementing it into their regimen. But if slowly introduced over time, and in combination with compatible skincare, the vitamin-rich additive can do wonders for the complexion, from smoothing over fine lines and wrinkles to boosting collagen production to reducing acne bumps. All it takes is patience and a winning formula — like the Tree of Life Retinol Serum.
The anti-aging treatment can be used across the face, neck, hands, and décolletage to correct a multitude of concerns. The serum contains 72 percent-strength organic retinol, plus a handful of just as powerful sidekicks including vegan hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, witch hazel, jojoba oil, and green tea. If you are new to these ingredient names, it's advisable to start slowly, with applications one to two times per week while wearing sunscreen daily.
Shop now: $12 (originally $22); amazon.com
The highly beneficial formula has been approved by retinol beginners and avid users alike, amassing over 12,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. Impressive claims have been made by countless reviewers on its behalf — one person said it performs "miracles" on fine lines, while another said her wrinkles "immediately disappeared" after using the product. While you may expect a high price based on these statements, think again. The serum is on sale for just $12.
"I love this serum," wrote one reviewer. "I have used ALL forms of retinol (from prescription to luxury brands), and this one is in my top five. A little goes a long way, as this little bottle lasted about six months. I use it on my face, neck, upper chest, and the top of my hands. Noticed a huge difference after finishing one bottle, I am 39 and people think I am 29! Great stuff and good price."
"I am seeing some changes in my skin that keep me coming back to purchase it again," said another. "I am in my mid-40s and have been sad to see my skin's appearance losing some of its beauty as I age. I have been using this product for about five months now, and it is improving my skin's appearance quite a bit. It is helping with the fine lines around my eyes and mouth, it is improving the appearance of dark spots, and it even helps eliminate the mild acne breakouts I would get on my chin and forehead."
There's no time like the present to begin your relationship with retinol. Grab the Tree of Life Retinol Serum for 46 percent off on Amazon.