6 Treatments to Transform Regular Sleep Into Beauty Sleep

Roxanne Adamiyatt
Sep 29, 2016

Sometimes sleeping just doesn't cut it. I mean, yes, that's when our bodies go into the repair and recuperate mode. But when you're really tired, overworked, or have a lot going on emotionally, it never hurts to have a little help and TLC for your skin. 

That's where these treatments come in. Not only will they help take your sleep to the realm of beauty sleep, essentially doing the heavy lifting for you while you nap, they'll just make you feel simply pampered. 

Nighty, night!

This Works No Wrinkles Time Dose Mask 

You can use this overnight mask three ways. You have the choice to make it a 10-minute treatment for intense hydration or a 20-minute treatment to exfoliate, or you can leave it on overnight to even out your skin tone while you sleep.

What makes this product effective? It has natural fruit acids to gently exfoliate. Bonus points for being eco-friendly!

REN Skincare Wake Wonderful Night-Time Facial 

This formulation is a 3-in-1, which is what makes it legitimately a facial in a tube. It's packed with glycolic and lactic acids, which will soften your fine lines, hydrate, and refine your skin to give you amazing glow. Trust this to give you glow when glow is hard to come by. 

Glamglow DREAMDUO Overnight Transforming Treatment 

This dream duo is a dream team. Seriously. First step is a melt-in-serum that is formulated with green coffee and green tea leaf. Yummy antioxidant and essential vitamins in this step will help yield a flawless, even complexion. Step two is the Dreamseal, which is a nourishing moisture boost of hyaluronic acid and mozuku green algae, which will plump up your skin and boost your glow. I'm obsessed.

Perricone MD Multi-Action Overnight Treatment 

If your main concerns are fine lines and wrinkles, this is a great bet for you. Dr. Perricone does what he does best with this one, blending natural ingredients like coconut oil to moisturize and squalane to fortify your skin's lipid barrier and improve elasticity and radiance, as well as copper, magnesium, and zinc, which work together to energize your skin. It also uses ingredients to revitalize dry skin, firm, tone, and tighten, as well as reduce the signs of fine lines and wrinkles. How about dem apples? 

Herbivore Moon Fruit Superfruit Night Treatment 

This a fantastic choice if your skin is sensitive because it's a gentle selection that is absolutely gorgeous. It will feed your skin with super fruits, resurfacing your skin and hydrating with delightful hydrating butters and hyaluronic acid. 

Lancôme Énergie de Vie The Overnight Recovery Sleeping Mask 

A sleeping mask packed with antioxidants that is simultaneously moisturizing and cooling? Sign me up. What makes this gorgeous is goji berry, lemon balm, and vitamin E, which together work to protect your skin from free radicals. Best part is this is formulated to be anti-fatiguing—aka it protects your from water-loss from your skin while you sleep.

