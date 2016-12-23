The Top-Selling Mask at Sephora Is a Zit’s Worst Enemy

If your Sephora trips are usually motivated by clogged pores taking over your T-zone or a zit that just won’t quit, the best-selling mask sold at the store this year might be worth adding to your shopping cart. While Charlotte Tilbury’s Goddess Skin Clay Mask ($70; nordstrom.com) won over Gigi Hadid, the mask that stole the hearts of Sephora shoppers was GLAMGLOW’s SUPERMUD Mask. Out of all the formulas the beauty giant offers, and there are lots, this detox treatment came out on top, snagging the best-selling title.

The main draw of this mask is its acne-fighting, pore-tightening powers, promising to rid your skin of dirt and debris.

“It was so much fun to create SUPERMUD because Shannon and I knew exactly what we wanted the product to do, but we had to figure out how to make that happen,” Glenn Dellimore, co-founder of GLAMGLOW, says of the masks creation.

"It was definitely a labor of love. We had to purify the Kaolin clay 17 times before we were satisfied with the way it worked, and like all GLAMGLOW products, we paid absolutely no attention to price when choosing active ingredients. We wanted SUPERMUD to provide immediate results. SUPERMUD is now one of the world's best-known detoxifying and pre-makeup treatments to diminish the look of pores and help fight breakouts,” Glenn says.

Like the name suggests, it’s a mud mask made with ingredients like Kaolin clay, known to soak up excess oils, charcoal, which is key in drawing out toxins of the skin, and six different AHA and BHA acids to unclog and minimize the appearance of pores, which sounds like a dream because not sloughing off those dead skin cells is often one of the causes of random breakouts.

It’s also made with what the founders call the brand’s patented TEAOXI technology, which adds eucalyptol, natural-linalool oil, and flavonoids made from the eucalyptus leaf to the formula. directly into the formula from real pieces of eucalyptus leaf. This also helps calm and hydrate the skin.

But SUPERMUD isn’t the only product from the brand that got the attention of shoppers this year. GRAVITYMUD, that color-changing metallic silver peel-off formula you might have seen all over Instagram, ranked fourth on the list of best-selling masks. This mask has more of an anti-aging draw, tightening and firming skin, while reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

Still trying to get your hands on the buzziest beauty products of 2016? You have a few days left, and both of these are still in stock. That rainbow highlighter, though? Sadly, that's out of our control.