The Top Makeup-Free Instagram Moments of 2016

Instagram covers the entire spectrum of makeup. It’s the place you go for Harry Potter lip art, but it’s also the place to post that #nofilter pic and to embrace your natural beauty. This year, celebrities didn't hold back from showcasing their makeup-free faces on social media, lifting up the body positivity movement in the process. You are who you are—and that is what is beautiful.

Take a look at some of the most memorable no-makeup Instagram moments of 2016, and maybe get inspired to post your own selfie... or two.