The Top Makeup-Free Instagram Moments of 2016

cindycrawford/Instagram; gwynethpaltrow/Instagram; kyliejenner/Instagram
Victoria Moorhouse
Dec 27, 2016 @ 7:30 pm

Instagram covers the entire spectrum of makeup. It’s the place you go for Harry Potter lip art, but it’s also the place to post that #nofilter pic and to embrace your natural beauty. This year, celebrities didn't hold back from showcasing their makeup-free faces on social media, lifting up the body positivity movement in the process. You are who you are—and that is what is beautiful. 

Take a look at some of the most memorable no-makeup Instagram moments of 2016, and maybe get inspired to post your own selfie... or two. 

1 of 9 adele/Instagram

Adele

Adele ditched her signature cat-eye to showcase this no-makeup pic to her fans. 

2 of 9 aliciakeys/Instagram

Alicia Keys

The queen of the no-makeup movement, Alicia Keys was all about embracing her natural beauty this year, encouraging us all to do the same. 

3 of 9 camerondiaz/Instagram

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz posted a no-makeup moment while promoting her second book, which discusses the science of aging.

4 of 9 cindycrawford/Instagram

Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford's #nomakeup selfie is just stunning.

5 of 9 drewbarrymore/Instagram

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore rallied all her girls together for a makeup-free pic. 

6 of 9 ddlovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato embraced her gorgeous freckles while on a sunshiny vacay (ugh, the jealousy is real!) in this 2016 snap.

7 of 9 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow 

Gwyneth Paltrow has actually taken quite a few gorgeous no-makeup pics in her Instagram lifetime. Girl is glowing. 

8 of 9 kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner

Raise your hand if you liked Kylie Jenner's makeup-free snap. So, so pretty. 

9 of 9 katieholmes212/Instagram

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes took to Instagram a few weeks ago to debut her own no-makeup snap.

