Does Toothpaste Really Work to Get Rid of Zits?

Whether it’s been from a Pinterest search, your mom’s advice, or a random home remedies roundup you found on Google, there’s a chance you’ve heard of the old toothpaste solution for quickly getting rid of a zit. But does smearing a glob of toothpaste over a pimple before you go to bed really work? Some people will tell you they wake up with significantly smaller blemishes. Other’s will say it actually didn’t do anything at all. To clear the confusion, we went to a pro to find out her expert skincare opinion.

So here's the deal, it's one of those yes and no situations. Is it going to completely disappear overnight? Probably not, but that minty stuff you use on your teeth could potentially be beneficial at clearing a spot.

VIDEO: Iconic Colors: MAC Lip Liner in Spice

"Using toothpaste to get rid of a blemish can work in a pinch, but there are much better options on the market for spot treating a zit," explains board-certified dermatologist Dr. Elizabeth Tanzi.

So where does the logic of putting toothpaste on your skin come from?

RELATED: Is Working Out Late at Night Better for Your Body?

Dr. Tanzi says common ingredients in toothpastes—think hydrogen peroxide, baking soda, or silica—can be drying on the skin, thus drying out the pimple.

So what does Dr. Tanzi suggest if toothpaste isn't her favorite option? She recommends staying away from over-exfoliation, which will cause a irritation, and opting for an over-the-counter 1% hydrocortisone cream dabbed on the spot and left overnight.