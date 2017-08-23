Glitter Face Masks Are Going to Be Your New Favorite Skincare Trend 

You've already given your basic red lipstick and smoky eye the glitter treatment thanks to Pat McGrath Labs, so why not do the same with your skincare routine, too? At least that's Too Faced and GlamGlow's M.O. with the new face masks they've teased on their Instagram feeds.

Although Too Faced is the cruelty-free brand that's become known for its peach and chocolate-scented palettes that smell delicious enough to eat (not that we're suggesting it), they're taking a different direction with its next big launch. Co-founder Jerrod Blandino took to his Instagram to post a video of a woman applying what looks like a gooey glittery face mask. Since the video is in black-and-white, fans were left guessing the products color, with many speculating that it was unicorn-inspired like the brand's recent mythical capsule collection.

#tfsneakypeek I'm working on something beyond Magical to make your skin Glow! #WeLiveInGlitter #GlitterMakesYouPretty #youveneverseenanythinglikethis ✨#toofaced | 📸: Devon A post shared by Jerrod Blandino (@jerrodblandino) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

While the mask's release date is TBA, Blandino's video is completely mesmerizing to watch in the meantime.

RELATED: Too Faced's New Chocolate Palette Is Infused with Real Gold

As if that wasn't enough to be excited about, your go-to brand for face masks has also revealed that they're giving one of their best-selling masks the glitter treatment.

GlamGlow's is releasing a glitter edition of their cult-favorite, peel-off GravityMud Tightening and Firming Treatment. Rather than the mask's usual silver hue, this one is black and sprinkled with shimmery stars to mimic the night sky. You can get a first look at the mask courtesy of GlamGlow took to Instagram to share a first look at the upcoming launch.

VIDEO: 5 Skin Treatments Dermatologists Say Are a Waste of Money

While we don't know the exact launch for GlamGlow's glitter mask, the brand tells us that it will be available at Sephora in time for the holiday season and will retail for $69.

And here we thought face masks couldn't get much more fun. For the latest updates on these new products, be sure to refresh both of the brand's Instagram feeds.