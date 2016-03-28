This Tip Will Change the Way You Use Face Wipes

Sure, a face wipe is probably be the easiest way to remove your makeup in a flash, but get too lackadaisical in your approach, and you might be doing more harm than good, says Beverly Hills, Calif.-based dermatologist Debra Luftman, M.D.

“It’s important to use your wipe from the forehead down to the jaw, so that you don’t end up redistributing oil and bacteria around your face and causing breakouts,” says Dr. Luftman, a consultant for Simple Skincare. Dr. Luftman says to leave the worst for last: “Finish wiping at your nose, as it’s one of the grimiest parts of the face.” Then toss that towelette to the trash.

Consider our minds officially blown—and our wipe game forever changed.