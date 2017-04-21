This Three-Step Regimen Transformed My Skin in Three Days  

So I just had a baby. And you’re probably expecting me to tell you about how I pared down my beauty routine, being a busy working mom and all. But I won’t, because I didn’t. I’m still the same product-loving, skin-obsessed beauty editor I was before baby. And I’ll find the extra minutes in my day (even if they’re at 1:00 a.m.) to try anything that promises to give me the pregnancy glow I never had, because sleep deprivation is no joke–and it’s written all over my face.

I recently explained my not-so-unique situation to Munemi Imai, makeup artist and co-founder of MUN skincare. She talked about her very simple approach to skin: cleansing without scrubbing, toning without stripping, and moisturizing without fail. Before you start questioning that second step, consider Imai’s pro-toner pitch: “The right ones are formulated to restore the skin’s natural pH level after cleansing,” she says. “They also hydrate the skin.” Her line’s Anarose Hydrating Rose Toner has willow bark extract to exfoliate without stinging, and the formula allows for better penetration of your serums to follow, she says.

So last Friday I brought home the MUN Akwi Purifying Cleanser ($60, munskin.com), the Anarose toner ($65, munskin.com), and Aknari Brightening Youth Serum ($95, munskin.com) with prickly pear seed oil, argan oil and Bulgarian Rose Essential Oil. I admit, as an adult that still chases pimples with a bottle of benzoyl peroxide treatment, I was worried about using an oil-based cleanser. But I did it. Then I removed any residue with a cotton pad of toner, and hydrated with the oil serum.

And I did nothing else to my skin for three days. And by the second day I was glowing like a newborn babe, and smelling like a rose garden. I showed some restraint–no peels, no picking, no aggression whatsoever–and fed my skin the basics. And it was beaming in appreciation.