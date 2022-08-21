Beauty Skincare Reviewers Say This Brightening Serum Made Their Skin "Softer Than It's Ever Been" Within a Week Voila, “bright and healthy” skin. By Rachel Nussbaum Rachel Nussbaum Instagram Twitter Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 21, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images To paraphrase the immortal words of Celine Dion, near, far, wherever you are, jojoba oil will treat you right. Whenever my skin is feeling reactive, I bee-line directly for my bottle of the anti-inflammatory — and according to shoppers, one brand's oil blend leaves their skin smoother within a week. If you're not familiar with jojoba oil, it's ubiquitous in skincare products because its chemical structure closely resembles that of natural sebum. But instead of making you look like you just got off a long public transit adventure, a few drops absorbs quickly, moisturizes, and signals to your skin that it doesn't need to produce more oil, as cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Michele Green, MD, previously told InStyle. Three Ships' Glow 49% Jojoba Oil Serum, as you might be able to tell from its name, turns to the ingredient in combination with camellia oil — the same botanical behind Chanel's $160 serum. The oil contains abundant antioxidants and polyphenols, which ward off free radicals and moisturize so well, one person said the serum transformed their "super dry, dull" skin, while numerous fans used the word "healthy" to describe how it makes their face feel. Courtesy Shop now: $31; threeshipsbeauty.com They're not alone: Other users said the cocktail left their wrinkles plumped and their skin "softer than it's ever been."; even those with sensitive skin said it's been a pleasure to use. Two drops a day is enough to see "bright and healthy"-looking results, another shopper wrote, so one bottle lasts for a few months. A different customer saw their fine lines decrease within two weeks, while a final person noted that six weeks of use dissipated their skin's redness and left a "lovely glow." If you'd like to try Three Ships' Jojoba Oil Serum and see if you notice the same near-immediate brightening effect, get it for $31 at the brand's website. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit