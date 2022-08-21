Reviewers Say This Brightening Serum Made Their Skin "Softer Than It's Ever Been" Within a Week

Voila, “bright and healthy” skin.

Published on August 21, 2022

Reviewers Say This Jojoba Oil Serum Made Their Skin "Smoother" and More Luminous Within a Week
To paraphrase the immortal words of Celine Dion, near, far, wherever you are, jojoba oil will treat you right. Whenever my skin is feeling reactive, I bee-line directly for my bottle of the anti-inflammatory — and according to shoppers, one brand's oil blend leaves their skin smoother within a week.

If you're not familiar with jojoba oil, it's ubiquitous in skincare products because its chemical structure closely resembles that of natural sebum. But instead of making you look like you just got off a long public transit adventure, a few drops absorbs quickly, moisturizes, and signals to your skin that it doesn't need to produce more oil, as cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Michele Green, MD, previously told InStyle.

Three Ships' Glow 49% Jojoba Oil Serum, as you might be able to tell from its name, turns to the ingredient in combination with camellia oil — the same botanical behind Chanel's $160 serum. The oil contains abundant antioxidants and polyphenols, which ward off free radicals and moisturize so well, one person said the serum transformed their "super dry, dull" skin, while numerous fans used the word "healthy" to describe how it makes their face feel.

Glow 49% Jojoba Oil Serum
Shop now: $31; threeshipsbeauty.com

They're not alone: Other users said the cocktail left their wrinkles plumped and their skin "softer than it's ever been."; even those with sensitive skin said it's been a pleasure to use. Two drops a day is enough to see "bright and healthy"-looking results, another shopper wrote, so one bottle lasts for a few months. A different customer saw their fine lines decrease within two weeks, while a final person noted that six weeks of use dissipated their skin's redness and left a "lovely glow."

If you'd like to try Three Ships' Jojoba Oil Serum and see if you notice the same near-immediate brightening effect, get it for $31 at the brand's website.

