The Night Cream That "Lessens New Wrinkles" Within a Week Is Back in Stock After Selling Out 5 Times

Overnight skincare treatments are the actualization of the old adage of getting your beauty sleep. It's easy to see their appeal — they speak to the desire for fuss-free, easy products that work hard without requiring you to. A great, customer-loved example is Three Ship's Dream Bio-Retinol and Shorea Butter Night Cream, which has sold out five times since its initial launch in October 2021 and is finally back in stock.

The hydrating, anti-aging night cream makes the most of three ingredients, the star of which is Three Ships' Bio-Retinol, a plant-based vitamin A-alternative. Extracted from a South American flower, it's as effective as retinol in terms of reducing dark spots, minimizing wrinkles, and brightening skin, without the usual harshness associated with it. Shorea butter and squalane are also packed in the formula to provide lightweight yet intense hydration and skin barrier protection.

After a long night's sleep, you'll wake up with a hydrated, soft, and more youthful complexion, according to reviewers — one of which explained its propensity to sell out, saying, "This is my second bottle and certainly not the last one." Another shopper explained their commitment to Dream Night Cream as a result of "seeing results within a week."

A 67-year-old holistic health coach wrote that they initially came for Dream Bio-Retinol Cream's pure ingredients but stayed because it "made [their] skin feel moisturized and creamy, and I believe it is helping lessen new wrinkles." Another reviewer said that they like using the "hydrating" formula under their eyes to "minimize fine lines." Shoppers echo how hydrating the Dream Bio-Retinol Night Cream is, but stress that even so, it doesn't clog pores or cause breakouts.

After scrolling through 15-plus pages of five-star reviews, let me tell you: The adoration for Dream Night Cream is seemingly endless. It's a singular product that can replace a multi-step nighttime routine and still ensure you wake up with better skin texture, smoother complexion, fewer wrinkles, and less hyperpigmentation.

Head to Three Ships to try out the affordable Dream Bio-Retinol Night Cream before it sells out for the sixth time.