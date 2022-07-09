Shoppers in Their 60s Swear by This Anti-Aging Serum That's on Sale With a Secret Code

It's a fact: Flawless-looking makeup starts with proper skincare. To set your skin up for success, it's important to have a hydrating, radiance-boosting skincare routine — and right now is the perfect time to shop for just that, because Three Ships Beauty is offering its entire collection at a discount with an exclusive code. While the skincare products are already relatively affordable, from now until July 15, you can stock up on everything for 20 percent by using the promo code HOWL20 at a checkout.

If you're wondering where to start, shoppers 60 and over call the Three Ships Beauty Dew Drops Mushroom Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin C Serum "life-changing." About the brand's hyaluronic acid and vitamin C serum, one shared, "My mom made me buy her 10 bottles of Dew Drops because she never wants to run out; she said she's never tried anything like it." The reviewer went on to say that her 60-year-old mother's skin looks so much tighter and firmer that she can't stop looking in the mirror.

Courtesy

Shop now: $28 with code HOWL20 (Originally $35); threeshipsbeauty.com

Likewise beloved is the brand's Radiance Grape Stem Cell + Squalane Day Cream. Formulated from sugarcane, the fast-absorbing cream hydrates skin with a cocktail of grape stem cells and squalane. The lightweight formula works to enhance the look of dull, aging skin for a more radiant and youthful appearance. According to one shopper, the top-seller absorbs fast with a matte finish but still makes their skin feel plump and bouncy. They added, "I think my skin looks less wrinkled, too."

Courtesy

Shop now: $28 with code HOWL20 (Originally $35); threeshipsbeauty.com

Research indicates that harsh cleansers can strip the surface of the skin, resulting in more visible signs of aging. For a gentle option, Three Ships' Purify Aloe + Amino Acid Cleanser is easy on the skin but effective at removing dirt, longwear makeup, and waterproof sunscreen. It's alcohol-free, so it doesn't dry out skin — which is key when you're dealing with fine lines and wrinkles. Sandy Skotnicki, MD, board-certified dermatologist, recommends the Three Ships face wash to her patients. "I really love the Purify formula because it has a unique combination of amino acids that are naturally present in the skin," she tells InStyle. "It also has a high concentration of aloe vera and cucumber extract, resulting in a gentle cleanser that cleans without damaging the skin's natural barrier."

This checks out, according to shoppers. One reviewer in the 55 to 65 age range said they're "impressed" by their skin's softness, while another echoed that sentiment, saying the cleanser leaves their skin smooth rather than dry.

Courtesy

Shop now: $16 with code HOWL20 (Originally $20); threeshipsbeauty.com

As the name suggests, the Dream Bio-Retinol + Shorea Butter Night Cream is what dreams are made of. Retinol, an anti-aging staple, has the reputation of being harsh and overly irritating when incorporated into a skincare regimen too abruptly. Three Ships' formula, on the other hand, is silky and hydrating. The plant-based retinol contains picão preto, an herb native to Brazil, per the brand. Paired with vegan squalane, a hydrator with anti-inflammatory properties, and seed butters like shorea and murumuru, the ingredient helps smooth the appearance of skin while you sleep.

Courtesy

Shop now: $28 with code HOWL20 (Originally $35); threeshipsbeauty.com

As one devotee wrote, "I've been using this product for a few months and absolutely love it. I've noticed a change in my skin texture; it seems smoother and I see fewer fine lines." Another fan of the brand said, "I sleep soundly at night knowing I'm doing my 51-year-old skin a huge favor by using high-quality products. Dream is a welcome addition to my daily regimen of Purify and Dew Drops."

Curious to try the popular brand for yourself? Shop the best of Three Ships Beauty while you can for 20 percent off.

Courtesy

Shop now: $28 with code HOWL20 (Originally $35); threeshipsbeauty.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $17 with code HOWL20 (Originally $22); threeshipsbeauty.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $13 with code HOWL20 (Originally $17); threeshipsbeauty.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $22 with code HOWL20 (Originally $28); threeshipsbeauty.com