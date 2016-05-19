These Soap Stones Will Make Your Bathroom So Pretty

Gift Set 🎀 #soapstonesbypelle A photo posted by Jean & Oliver Pelle (@pelledesigns) on Mar 20, 2016 at 5:52am PDT

Behold one of the prettiest soap collections to ever exist: PELLE Classic Soap Stones.

These soap stones are handcrafted by Brooklyn-based indie design studio, PELLE Designs, and made from glycerin soap and natural, vegetable-based soap ingredients. In the product description of each soap, the creators explain that they were inspired by "naturally occuring gemstones," like Rose Quarts and Aquamarine, as well as metamorphic rock such as Jade and Onyx.

You can buy them as a set for $96, pictured above, or individually for $12. The soap stones come in different sizes and are available in Jade, Crystal, Citrine, Aquamarine, Rose Quarts, Amber, Onyx, and Boulder.

We're glad that they mentioned the soaps are intended to be either used or put on display, because we'd have a hard time sudsing up with something so pretty. Some are even scented with essential oils (either eucalyptus or camphor), so they can double as a light home fragrance if you decide to keep them as decor only.

PELLE was founded in 2011 by Jean and Oliver Pelle and they make a ton of stuff, including lighting, furniture, home decor and, obviously, soap. You can buy their stuff online, and it's also available in museums and boutiques across the globe.