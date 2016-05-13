These Skin-Care Brands Are Over 100 Years Old

We're living in a world there's a new beauty or skin-care brand popping up every other week. With such a transient, ever-changing marketplace, it's honestly hard to keep up and flash cards would be really helpful.

But you should know that some brands have been around for a really, really long time, standing the test of time and giving the world beauty options since probs way before you were born.

Long enough, in fact, that you've probably used some of the same brands your mom, grandma, and even great-grandma have used, as well.

Take, for example, skincare brand Kneipp, who just turned 125 years old this year. They make bath and body products utilizing raw plant materials, and clearly they're doing something right with that kind of longevity. There are a few brands that have Kneipp beat, though. Pond's, famous for their cold cream, was founded in 1846 which makes them 170 years old, and Kiehl's has been around since 1851, making them 165. But Yardley London has to take the proverbial birthday cake where age is concerned — the brand has been around for over 245 years and was founded in 1770.

Other brands that have been around for what seems like forever are Elizabeth Arden (founded in 1910), Asian beauty brand Shiseido (founded in 1872), L'Oreal Paris (founded in 1909), and French brand Bourjois (founded in 1863).

How awesome is that?